MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th April 2023

Strong case exists for same-sex marriages

Homosexuals are born in their condition; they do not choose to be homosexuals; they cannot help being homosexuals. Homosexuality is not a lifestyle choice. Same sex marriages are not an "urban elitist concept far removed from the social ethos of the country" as opined by the government in the apex court, they merely manifest the acceptance of love on all its forms. The country's top court has given enough indications that it is in favour of legalizing gay unions for a good reason. It has disabused the moral prudes and puritans of the notion that genitals or sex organs are central to the viability of marriage. Further, it has underlined a fact of biology that there is no absolute concept of a man or a woman. A person shares both male and female attributes and traits to be considered entirely or wholly male or female. All things considered, there is a strong case for the legal recognition of same sex marriages by the State under the Special Marriage Act.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Official apathy claims innocent lives

It's heart rending to know that 13 people died due to heat stroke AT a public meeting held officially in Maharashtra. The authorities concerned should take responsibility for the deaths as they failed to take precautions to prevent such mass casualties. It's well known that the mercury levels are higher this year. The thousands of people attended the meeting there were kept under scorching sun directly for hours. It's an act of insensitivity of the authorities not to foresee the eventuality and plan accordingly. The unfortunate incident should be an eye opener for all.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Taking a decision to convene public meeting in this sizzling summer is absolutely condemnable. Most of the parties don't think of the convenience of people that attend public meetings. Political parties only think whether their moves give them political mileage or not. Nothing can bring back the lives that are lost. No compensation will give any relief to the bereaved families. Ruling or opposition, no parties should conduct public meetings in this scorching summer. Political leaders are there to protect public not to disturb their lives.

K.Manoj Kumar, Huzurabad

UP CM using thugs' lingo

The elected Chief Minister of UP in spite of having taken oath under allegiance to constitution, his utterance in the name of eliminating gangsters and goondas from the state using the thugs' lingo "Thokdengay'' (will hit) to create fear among such elements has now turned counter-productive. Will the panel formed by the UP government find out how they managed to come closer to victims and how they got imported pistols? Another question comes to my mind if a similar act had happened in a non-BJP ruled state and the victim had been from a different community, will the BJP leaders keep quiet?

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

A mockery of modern-day democracy

NCP leader and Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar's efforts to succeed Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra Chief Minister seem to be making ground with Ajit reportedly collecting signatures of consent from lawmakers within his party. Maharashtra seems to have become the enfant terrible and a poor example of modern-day Indian democracy, the edifice of which has been sullied by audacious horse-trading and blatant power-mongering, orchestrated by Eknath Shinde to dislodge the MVA government, a few months back. By the goings-on in Maharashtra, the Indian voter has been reduced to a mere donkey, and cheated bystander, fated to witness the erosion with folded hands.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

'Aayaram Gayaram' culture at its worst

Apropos, "Cong counts political dividends after two Lingayat leaders embrace it," (THI, Apr 19.) While aspirants, especially MLAs, throwing a fit when denied tickets to contest elections are not new, the sheer scale of revolt ahead of the May 10 elections in Karnataka is what has caught many by surprise. Over the past week, several prominent politicians from BJP, including former CM Jagadish Shettar and firmer Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, have switched to main opposition Congress. Several politicians from Congress and JD(S), too, have changed sides. Karnataka has a culture of 'Aayaram Gayaram' for decades, but what we have been seeing from now is several notches higher.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru