MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th January 2025

Maoists must give up arms, join mainstream

Chhattisgarh is in turmoil. The lush green forests are being stained with blood. In a series of encounters, Maoists and senior leaders of the party are being killed in large numbers by central security forces. The Union Home Ministry has set a target to make the country Maoist-free by March 2026 and is progressing successfully in that direction. According to the ministry’s estimates, there are currently fewer than a thousand armed Maoists across the entire country. It has already been proven that armed struggle through guns and bullets cannot achieve power in a democratic nation. Maoists should lay down their weapons and integrate into the mainstream of society. They must develop new ideologies to fight their battles through democratic means.

Srinivaas Goud Muddam, Hyderabad

Next, achieve lasting peace in Gaza

After a three-hour delay and some nervous moments, the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas has finally come into effect across the Gaza Strip. It has observably heralded moments of peace and provided respite after 15 months of war. What Israel did, its enormities and excesses, especially the slaughter of over 47,000 innocent people, in Gaza was nothing short of a demonstration of the futility of war and a self-inflicted moral defeat. An end to the subjugation of Palestinians by the Israelis and an independent state for Palestinians with territories that rightfully belong to them are goals that should be achieved following the implementation of the three-phase deal for lasting peace in the region.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

A landmark rural empowerment move

The Swamitva Scheme is a visionary initiative by the Modi government, serving as a milestone in empowering and making rural India self-reliant. This scheme not only provides rural citizens with ownership certificates for their land but also grants them legal recognition, thereby protecting their rights. It has brought about a revolution in resolving land disputes, fostering stability in rural life. The use of modern technologies like drone surveys and GIS mapping ensures that the scheme remains transparent and fair. Through property cards, rural people can now understand the true value of their land, enabling them to actively participate in economic activities such as taking bank loans or buying and selling land.

Prof R K Jain, Barwani (MP)

Delhi poll campaign hitting a new low

Going by the saying “everything is fair in love and war”, Delhi’s electoral politics is hitting a new low. Kejriwal is alleged to have been hit with stones during his campaign by BJP team members. BJP has countered that three of its workers were hit by the car of former CM of Delhi. Is it now left to the public to assume as to who has crossed the line? Is the Election Commission or Delhi Police not capable of booking the culprits?

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

India’s ‘Steel Frame’ must live up to fame

This refers to elaborate exposition on “Civil Servants, Shoulder Shared Responsibilities!” (January 20) scripted by the fluent pen of eminent writer Vanam Jwala Narasimha Rao. Former ICS or IAS cadre strictly adhered to principles of democracy and justice with extreme common sense by studying the changing political and administrative scenarios. For instance, T N Seshan’s dynamic career in many positions is an open book. However, in recent years, these honourable cadre officers are yielding to political pressures and getting trapped in court cases. Thanks to the author for this article.

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

***

Civil servants should express their views honestly and professionally within the framework of their duties. If the financial transaction was lawful and executed with due diligence, they should confidentially state the rationale behind their decision. The courage and foresight of such officers, who stood firm on principles, even in the face of political opposition ultimately contribute to positive systemic changes. Finally, the civil servants must embody integrity, uphold shared responsibility, fearlessly advise, ensuring accountability and strengthening democracy failing which the trust and faith in governance erodes.

T S N Rao, Hyderabad