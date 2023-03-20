MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th March 2023

ICC arrest warrant on Putin ridiculous

That International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing arrest warrant against Russian President Putin on the grounds of war crimes is a big joke. The ICC which has no own police force, by ordering his arrest would get nothing, help none by this act, except acting as an irritant to Russia. The irony is that the leader of Western group America and big countries like China and India and warring countries Russia and Ukraine are not signatories of ICC. The ICC could have avoided this futile excercise.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Freebies should not cause fiscal disarray

Your editorial "Spending Tax-payers' money to pull votes" (March 17) is highly relevant, timely and wise. Freebie culture practised by our politicians in power has recently become a vote-catching device. Our politicians in states and at the Centre always with an eye on the next elections and with the sole objective of capturing and retaining power implement a large number of welfare schemes. In the name of welfare measures, our politicos without foresight play havoc with the economy and squander tax-payers' money. Of course, they can implement welfare measures for the poor, the marginalised and the underprivileged for their economic growth. But there should be limit to these welfare-schemes. They should also take into consideration the financial position of the state and the country and maintain carefully the fiscal discipline.

Dr Venugopala Rao Kaki, Kakinada

Address the woes of EPS-95 pensioners

On March 15, 2023, upon the call of National Agitation Committee, all retirees conducted meetings in 200 centres all over India and at EPFO office, Kukatpally in Hyderabad by raising slogans, participating in rastharoko and showing placards such as "Take away the pension money from fraudulent EPFO; Repay our corpus fund of 8 lakh crores lying with EPFO; Pay our due pension before we die; Till now we lost 12 lakh pensioners out of nearly 75 lakh; EPFO exaggerated finance matters and bluntly lied before the top court as 15 lakh crores instead of 15,000 crores; Actuarial reports are bogus and blunt......" As per Supreme Court judgment dated 4-11-2022, these unfortunate pensioners are not eligible for higher pension as their salary was capped on Rs 6,500. Their two wage revisions due in 1992 and 1997 were stalled and retiral benefits were paid on 1987 wage in 2002. This gross injustice was not taken into account by the court despite bringing this fact to their notice. Hope the Modi government will listen to their distressing tale.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

India not ready for same-sex marriages

It is difficult to envisage much support among the people for same sex marriages. Homosexuality has always existed in the nation but was kept under wraps for fear of what people would say. The belief the sexual activity is meant for procreation alone is the basis of all religions. Therefore, it is no surprise that all major religious heads have come hard against it. Decriminalisation of homosexuality had raised hopes of the LGBTQ community that same sex marriages would be allowed. Unfortunately for them, this was not to be. Same sex marriages are taboo for now, but it is inevitable that with the passage of time, such marriages tow will become acceptable.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Muting oppn is muzzling voice of people

Rahul Gandhi and recently a TMC MP charged that opposition leaders are not allowed to speak and often their mike gets muted. Now the Lok Sabha went mute for the outside world as the rest of the country could not hear the noise of democracy that can sometimes get uncomfortable for the rulers. Muting the microphones is actually silencing the people. It is a fatal blow to democracy. Once he returned to India and came to Parliament, Rahul Gandhi rightly pointed out that he was critisized by at least four ministers and demanded that he should be allowed to respond to the criticism and defend himself. The Speaker should straight away grant permission to him to speak in Parliament.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet.

Drug abuse needs concerted approach

Drug abuse is a well-known and growing problem in Hyderabad. According to reports, the city has been identified as a major hub for drug trafficking and consumption, with a large number of people, including youth and students, falling prey to the menace. The problem is exacerbated by the easy availability of drugs through various channels, including social media platforms. The government and the law enforcement agencies are addressing the issue of drug abuse through awareness campaigns. However, the problem is complex, and addressing it calls for a multifaceted approach that involves community-based initiatives, counseling services, and rehabilitation programmes.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad