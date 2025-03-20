MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th March 2025

Sunita returns to widespread acclaim

It is great news that astronaut Sunita Williams, return to Earth along with other astronauts as per schedule on Wednesday, nearly after nine months being stuck in International Space Station. Kudos to SpaceX for their outstanding efforts in making this happen. The successful return of Crew-9 has been met with widespread celebrations, including in Sunita Williams’ ancestral village in Gujarat, where villagers gathered to pray for her safe return. Her perseverance and dedication to space exploration came in for much praise by PM Modi

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

Digging up past to inflame passions

It is very unfortunate that the peaceful city of Nagpur is on the boil because of anti-social elements. The tomb of Aurangzeb who died more than 300 years ago has become a political flashpoint, among growing calls for its removal by hardline Hindutva groups. The fires were ignited after the rumours sparked that some religious symbols had been desecrated. The violence in Nagpur seems to be premeditated, preplanned and a well-planned actions by some groups. The Aurangzeb issue is 300 years old, and now protesting on this matter is unwarranted.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

Is holding beauty pageants right?

BRS lawmakers protested against the ruling Congress’ decision to spend Rs 200 crore on the Miss World pageant when farmers, they say, are facing financial hardship. A Rs 71,000 crore revenue shortfall; barely enough cash to pay salaries, let alone Dearness Allowances; and “no money for capex”, yet the government intends to spend Rs 200 crore on a beauty pageant. The Congress government wants us to believe all is well in Telangana. If that is true, why did the Chief Minister confess that there was negative growth and a deficit of Rs 71,000 crore? If such a big amount had been saved, this government would have built houses for a large number of people or waived off a chunk of farm loans.

Jayanthy Subramaniam, Mumbai

***

The recent fashion show held in Kashmir had the residents hopping mad and the designers had to apologize profusely. In many ways, India is not yet ready to embrace the modern way of life. One wonders what the reactions to the Telangana state holding the Miss World contest are going to be. The traditional conservatives would no doubt call it an assault against Indian

culture and would create further problems. The CM of TS, however, must be congratulated for bringing the event to the state. Surely, there would have been keen competition for the same to be held at other places in India. Fashion is big business generating bullions.

Indian firms must be ready to cash in on it. The event is also likely to spur many local girls to aspire to be the winner in the future.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Maha Kumbh issue jolts Parl

The Maha Kumbh held at Prayagraj was a unique symbol of India’s tradition and unifying factor for the Sanatan community that exceeded all expectations and conventional calculations. The irrelevant argument by LoP Rahul Gandhi who complained he was not

allowed to speak in paying homage to the people

killed in the stampede seemed out of place and childish. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comparison of Maha Kumbh to the revolt of 1857 and the Dandi March of Mahatma Gandhi that rekindled India’s innate national spirit was something which is beyond the comprehension of the Opposition which believes in playing out negative politics in the Parliament.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad