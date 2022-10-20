MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th October 2022

PM's hypocrisy comes to fore

The Gujarat government's decision to release all 11 convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the Bilkis Bano case on the Independence Day this year was with the knowledge and permission of the Central government. The 11 convicts have done a heinous, barbaric, abominable act of raping, killing innocent persons, including children, just because they belong to a particular religion. Though the guidelines clearly mentioned that those who were accused of such heinous crimes as rape and murder were not entitled to any remission, even CBI, Bombay Court and Supreme Court were against the remission, the Central and Gujarat governments issued remission to these cold-blooded rapists. Our PM has maintained stoic silence on the release despite a national outcry and global condemnation and again it proves that he is deceiving women by speaking of respect for women from the Red Fort but really stands with the rapists.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

Gandhis will continue to call shots

Congratulations Kharge for becoming dummy Congress President! The runner-up should be given vice-president post. One wonders what future this party has now. Shashi Tharoor would have brought a lot of merit, freshness and meaning to the working of this party and saved it from extinction. Nobody can stop Congress for burying itself 20 feet inside the political sand. The three Gandhis will continue to call the shots and like the formation of Dr Manmohan Singh, Kharge will again suffer the ignominy of being a 'puppet' president. BJP will be very happy with this development. This country faces darkness in the foreseeable future with no stiff opposition.

M R Jayanthi, Mumbai

II

It will be a Litmus test for Khadge to show his capability and presently now in Himachal assembly polls. .For the last 37 years there is trend prevailing in Himachal state that after every five years, the government is changed. At present BJP is in power and as per trend now Cong should come to power but as the reports are pouring in BJP is expected to repeat the term and main reason is that Virbhadra is no more and the party head is his wife Pratibha Singh and due to old age she will be unable to tour the state extensively. Due to faulty planning of Cong party the Bharat Jodo Yatra will not pass through Himachal Pradesh.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

Kerala Guv's whimsical ways

That the Kerala Governor saying that he can withdraw his pleasure and make any minister resign is not acceptable or reasonable in our democratic setup by any stretch of imagination. The gubernatorial office always does discharge its constitutional duties on aid and advice of the cabinet. He can ask the Chief Minister to prove his majority on the floor of the House. But he cannot ask any minister on his own to resign. It's the prerogative of the Chief Minister to choose or not to continue his ministers. The Kerala Governor is at loggerheads with the elected government there and is not following the book for settling the controversial issues. The government elected by the people should have the primacy on deciding policy issues and ruling, over the nominee of the central government.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Declare Raichur as Millet Hub

Since it is the nation's top producer of millet, Raichur district in the state of Karnataka should be designated as a millet hub by our Central government. Enough funding should also be provided to support in-depth research on millets and to encourage farmers to grow them. In order to increase domestic and international demand for millet and to give the populace nourishing nourishment, the centre ought to hold millet conclaves at this hub every year. If hub is implemented, it definitely enables many enterprises, processors, and producer groups to switch to millets, which have numerous health advantages.

VijayKumar H K, Raichur

Just an innocuous move by KTR

This refers to K T Rama Rao's conversation with BJP's octogenarian leader Jagannath of Munugodu in extending support to TRS in the upcoming election in Munugodu, so that Jagannath in tandem with TRS could work for the betterment of Gattupal. This innocuous and well-meaning talk by KTR in befriending a senior member from the enemy camp has no relevance now as battle bugle is already blown in the run-up to the Munugodu by-poll which is a prestigious option for BJP to win, while it is a face saver for TRS that decides the general mood of the electorate of Telangana and TRS' future fortunes in the state.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad