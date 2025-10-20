MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th October 2025

Celebrate a bright and green Diwali

Diwali is one of India’s most cherished festivals, celebrated widely across the globe. While customs and rituals differ from region to region, the essence of the festival remains the same — the triumph of good over evil. Over time, Diwali has also become a cultural celebration embraced by people of all faiths. This Diwali, we can make the festivities more responsible by adopting eco-friendly practices by using traditional diyas, beeswax or soy candles, energy-efficient LED lights, natural decorations, and rangoli made from rice flour, pulses, or flower petals instead of synthetic colours. Opting for green crackers, developed by CSIR-NEERI, allows everyone to enjoy fireworks safely, as they emit less smoke and avoid harmful chemicals. Choosing sustainable gifts, reusable tableware, and locally sourced food, while managing waste responsibly, further reduces environmental impact. A green Diwali helps lower air and noise pollution, protects public health, conserves resources, and spreads awareness about environmental responsibility.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma,Hyderabad-45

Go green and use minimum diyas

It is time that we all celebrate Diwali in a one hundred per cent eco-friendly manner. 1) Saying to no to firecrackers is the wisest possible remedy as even green crackers emit 40 to 70 per cent noise pollution (compared to regular crackers); 2) optimal solution is in having a ‘centralised celebration’ at one place, including placing diyas, lights arrangement and burning green crackers and arranging for a live telecast. This will also boost community get-togethers and saves the environment to significant levels. Meanwhile, one should be cautious that even green crackers have poisonous emissions, albeit at reduced levels, due to barium, sulphur-nitrogen dioxide, while the noise levels of such crackers can touch 100-125 decibels.

Sreelekha PS,Secunderabad-61

Swear by traditional celebrations

Diwali means a row of lamps. In the past people celebrated the festival with diyas made of clay. Today, they have been replaced by electrical illumination. In the not-too-distant past potters’ community took delight in clay divyas, which was their seasonal income source. But they are going in for metal diyas. Meanwhile, there has been a sea change in the festival’s celebration. We must refrain from bursting crackers that are made of harmful chemicals and create sound and air pollution. One must celebrate the festival in a manner that enriches our culture and tradition. To reduce the risk of developing health complications, people must use green crackers as per the direction of the Supreme Court to enjoy a safe Diwali.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala,Tiruvuru (AP)

Invest in minds, not just markets

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh’s five-day Australia tour to attract investment is a welcome step, but investment should not be limited to developing its capital. It must empower youth through skills and innovation. India’s strength lies in its human resource, not merely foreign funds. However, such visits often end as photo opportunities rather than policy outcomes. Will this mission truly open doors for students and entrepreneurs remains to be seen. Transparency, follow-up, and measurable results are vital if India wishes to become a genuine “knowledge economy.” However, prior to chasing global investors, we must first invest in our own youth.

Mohammad Hasnain,Muzaffarpur

Empower sanitation workers financially

The Telangana government should appreciate the great efforts put in by sanitation workers across the state. One must understand that there is no cleanliness without their efforts. Unfortunately, most of them receive salaries that are disproportionate to their work. The government should take steps to empower them economically and announce a special Diwali bonus.

Gollepalli Madhu,Hyderabad

Except govt, no one gains from booze trade

This refers to “Nearly one lakh applications received for TG liquor shops” (THI Oct 19). It is a matter of concern and not a happy development. The only gainer will be the state government. That it will net a staggering Rs 3,000 crore from liquor shop applicants shows the massive revenue potential. This can boost public finances and fund welfare schemes. However, nearly one lakh applications for liquor shops also raise social concerns. This may lead to increased consumption and related health or social issues, domestic violence, crimes, and drunken driving. The policymakers must balance economic gain with public health and safety.

Dr O Prasada Rao,Hyderabad