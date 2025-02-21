MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st February 2025

Clean chit to Siddaramaiah questionable

Given the high stakes, the Karnataka High Court’s reluctance to hand the land-swap case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam to CBI in the first place despite extensive media houses highlighting questionable land allotments and irregularities was a grave error. Instead, the case was handed over to Lok Ayukta whose track in high-profile cases has been dismal because it repeatedly failed to act as an independent watchdog. What is more surprising and shocking is that the probe into the MUDA scam could not produce damning evidence which raises a question that the case has been compromised.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Wean young minds away from drugs

Drug addiction has gripped our youth to menacing proportions, destroying many families financially and resulting in fatalities. Thoughtful consistent interventions to stem the rot are required. Our textbooks right from middle class level should contain chapters on physiological and psychological impact on our bodies and minds by heroin, synthetic drugs, alcohol and other intoxicants, explaining in a manner conducive to understanding by young minds about the havoc that drugs cause. This will help curtail demand.

Brij B Goyal, Ludhiana

One language disappears every two weeks

Every year, the International Day of Mother Language is celebrated on 21st February by UNESCO since 1999. 2025 marks the silver jubilee of this celebration. The theme for this year is “Silver Jubilee Celebration of International Mother Language Day.” According to UNESCO estimates, people across the world communicate in 8,324 different languages. However, only about 1,400 of these languages are legally recognized. Around 1,500 languages are at immediate risk of extinction, and 50% of today’s spoken languages will either be seriously endangered or disappear by the year 2100. Languages, whether spoken by hundreds of millions or just a few thousand native speakers, connect people and are inseparably linked to their respective cultures. However, according to UNESCO estimates, one language disappears every two weeks—an irreparable loss to our collective cultural heritage. In our country, we have 22 main languages and 720 dialects, representing a rich diversity of languages. Languages are not just a means of communication; they embody different cultures, traditions, and ways of life. Let’s protect and nurture them in all their dimensions.

Dr Jitesh Mori, Kutch

***

Learning in one’s mother tongue enhances comprehension, engagement, and critical thinking, but 40 per cent of learners lack this opportunity. Multilingual education addresses these gaps, boosting participation, retention, and socio-emotional development, gender equality, climate action, and sustainable communities. To protect languages from extinction, specific initiatives are required as the mother tongue plays a vital role in education, cultural identity, social inclusion, innovation, and knowledge. India is known as “A Land of Linguistic Diversity”. It is one of the most linguistically diverse countries, with 22 official languages recognised by the Constitution. The vast country has over 1,600 spoken languages and dialects, making it a hub of linguistic heritage.

Dr Madhusudhan Reddy Burra, Karimnagar

Trump Ok for trade, not traditional, wars

The USA has tilted the scale in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine in favour of the former to the dismay of the latter, by making a U-turn in its stance. Ukraine could continue war against the mighty neighbour for three years, only with direct support from the USA and European union. Now it is next to impossible for it to strive against great odds. European friends cannot fill the void in support left by America. So, Ukraine, with its weakened position, will have to forego its NATO dreams forever and come to terms with Russia. Trump’s America thinks of only trade wars and is reluctant against traditional wars. Of course, it’s always good to end any war.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram