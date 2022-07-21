MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st July 2022

Return Bhadrachalam to AP

The statement of TS minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar for the return of five villages is highly deplorable. They are not casual remarks; it may be a part of a larger conspiracy. It is not a secret that the secret of success of TRS is anti-Andhra sentiment. As the TRS graph is going down it seems that they are trying to cook up an emotion for the next elections. The best bet is Polavaram and fury of floods of Godavari river.

Further, Bhadrachalam was part of East Godavari district and the language and accent is similar to Godavari people. It was part of Andhra for one and half centuries. Bhadrachalam was merged with Khammam district for the administrative convenience of Integrated Tribal Welfare in the combined state of AP. Now Puvvada asking for five villages is totally objectionable. If the TS govt. is unable to protect Bhadrachalam from floods they may return it to AP for better administration of the temple town.

Needless to say, many times KCR declared during the Telangana movement that he does not want a single inch of Andhra land except the Telangana that was merged with AP. KCR also promised to the people that he would prefer to cut his throat than to break his word. We do not want KCR head. Anyway, KCR is now deeply devoted to the development of Yadadri and Bhadrachalam is not his priority. Hence, on behalf of the people of Andhra this is a humble request to KCR to return our Bhadrachalam to AP.

Dr S Surya Prakash, Visakhapatnam

Kerala govt should act now

About 90 girls who appeared for NEET in a centre at Kerala's Kollam the other day were allegedly asked to remove their innerwear before sitting for the test by the authorities following 'routine search'. The state Higher Education Minister has offered to take up the matter with the centre. Why take up this issue that crossed all Lakshman Rekha with the Centre? It is perfectly within the state's purview to deal with this shameful incident that badly breached privacy and dignity of girl students, and probably their future too.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Rahul Gandhi is not above law

This refers to Telangana PCC which held a massive protest in front of the Enforcement Directorate's office (ED) on Wednesday, for summoning Sonia Gandhi to appear before it, in the case connected to National Herald. Such moves by the Congress are planned on national level with a view to intimidate, arm-twist the Central agency as if Sonia Gandhi and son – Rahul are above law; in justifying that the Gandhi family believed to have made several sacrifices for the country, adding that Sonia Gandhi sacrificed the post of prime minister ship, that must be taken with a pinch of salt as this is not true. The Congress supporters claim that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have not faced any allegation of corruption so far and will not hold water.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

There are no free lunches

According to a news that Some states of India are also facing the situation like Sri Lanka. There is no doubt that some political parties are doing politics on such issues which can create economic crisis like Sri Lanka in the country. And this statement of the leaders of those political parties seems very funny that when the MP and MLA of the country can get free electricity, water, then why can't the public? It is not a solution to any problem that you should give away the natural resources of the country to the free politics.

It is a very easy task to distribute free electricity and free water to the public. The voters of the country have to be aware, because whatever they are getting for free, it is coming somewhere from the pocket of the voter. Nothing is available for free in today's era, the price has to be paid, if not today then tomorrow.

Rajender Kumar Sharma, Rewari, Haryana

Take swift action on NPA recovery

The banks' petition to the finance ministry regarding setting up of special debt recovery tribunals(DRTs) and debt recovery appellate tribunals(DRATs) for speedy adjudication and recovery in high value cases say 100 crores and above is timely. In fact the setting up debt recovery tribunals with an aim of speeding up of recovery process has not met with great success. The reasons being, many borrowers turning to courts for one reason or other simply to delay the process and the courts giving a stay order.

As per data by February 2022 end there are 1,61,034 cases pending with DRTs in various stages. The intervention of courts in these cases should be minimised. After having come to DRT level for recovery , the borrower need not be provided any concession nor any facility. Even then also the lender has to sacrifice a big amount by waiver of interest on the debt or/and reduction in principle . This is a serious issue in the wake of increasing NPAs in the recent times due to Covid and a speedy action is necessary to regain the health of banking system.

TSN Rao, Hyderabad