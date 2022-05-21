MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st May 2022

Well done, Nikhat!

Kudos to Nikhat Zareen to have become the fifth Indian boxer to win a gold medal at Women's World Championships. It is matter of pride that she brought glory to Telangana and our country. Winning a gold medal at the world level is always a dream for every player and Nikhat achieved it so early, which is extremely commendable. Nikhat Zareen's success story is inspiring to all upcoming players. Nikhat Zareen, a normal middle class girl from a conservative family defied the routine script and all odds to carve her own space of fame in Indian sports. After MC.Mary Kom ,Nikhat Zareen has become the hope of India in Women's Boxing Championships.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

Justice at last…



Navjot Singh Sidhu, a seasoned Indian batsman in in 1980s and 1990s played as an opener failed to get Supreme Court favour as he has been convicted for one year term in jail on murder charge. Navjot Singh Sidhu played 51 Tests and 136 ODIs for India between 1983 and 1999. Navjot Singh Sidhu, former attacking batsman, controversial politician, and television talk-show host, has been sentenced to a one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in an over three-decade-old road rage case in which a senior citizen had died.

The court, however, rejected the plea for imposing a culpable homicide not amounting to murder charge under Section 304A of IPC against Sidhu. He tried to evade arrest with his high influence but failed to get court clearance. Everything happened in front of others in the broad daylight and so cannot be denied on the face. Otherwise also the "sixer" Sidhu was hitting hard on and off the field and law should have taken its course long back. He survived nervous moments throughout these 30 years and there is no escape route.

C K Subramanian, Navi Mumbai

An example of cooperative federalism



The Supreme Court has highlighted the nature of cooperative fiscal federalism in our country by declaring that the Centre and the states have equal, simultaneous and unique powers in making laws under GST, ie Goods and services Tax. It has also clarified that GST council recommendations are only persuasive but not binding. Though almost all, but one decisions of GST council, till now are unanimously made by all stakeholders, the ruling would help the states to stand against and able to defer any one if such situations arise.

Now the states cannot blame the council and the Centre for the rise of a certain tax as they can exert their equal right not to comply with against their will. Both are equally responsible and answerable also. There may not be much difference from the past for the people. Any way they have to bear the same brunt equally from the state and Centre.

D V G Sankararao, Nellimarla

Bollywood is still supreme



It would be wrong to assume as a reader has done that the film Industry in the South has replaced Bollywood at the top on a strength of a few hits. He seems to forget that for every Bahubali and RRR there is an Acharya and Radheshyam too. Purely on artistic merit and content the Malayalam movies are far superior to the other movies from the South. Rajamouli is a fine director and has made technically great films, but only box office collections cannot determine the merit of a film. As far as acting skills go, there is none to beat Fahadh Faasil or even Mohanlal and Mammooty from Kerala. There has been a concerted and determined effort to demean and defame Bollywood for some reason. There will be bad apples everywhere and Bollywood cannot be singled out for the sins of a few. Perhaps the overwhelming presence of the Khans has something to do with it.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Provide relief on LPG prices

Once again, the price of LPG has increased and the domestic gas cylinder has crossed one thousand in some cities. The increase in LPG prices is sure to have a direct impact on the household budget of every Indian. As far as we have the option to balance with the increase in the prices of petrol, diesel and CNG, like a person will not use his personal vehicle and use public transport but there is probably no alternative to LPG. After the Ujjwala scheme, there will hardly be any such house left, which does not have a gas connection and in such a situation, the increase in gas prices will make the plate of the poor more expensive. The Central Government and the State Governments should give some relief to the poor families and middle-income group in the prices of LPG. So that the use of this clean cooking fuel can continue. Using wood and other fuels will only increase environmental pollution. Governments should consider increasing the subsidy on gas for some time.

Rajender Kumar Sharma, Rewari