MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st November 2023

Team India put up a miserable show

It was indeed total annihilation and heartbreak for Team India as their 10-match streak came to an end and the World Cup slipped out of our hands. The stadium was raining blue, but in the end, it was reined in by the yellow brigade as the fortune favours the brave proved right. There was no excuse for the push and prod play in a match of high-octane level by a team invincible. The Indian bowlers failed to wag the magic wand and the batsmen perished in equal intervals. Both Head and Labuschagne played to a plan, built a partnership and hit a purple patch to dethrone the home challenge. For the Indian fans, it was heart break as they left the stadium. Hype hoopla and hysteria all over in end as Australia ran home victors.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

***

It is one of big disappointments in the history of cricket. After losing the toss, India batted first and they did not score good total on a good batting surface. Indians were all out for a nominal score of 240 and Aussies chased the target easily and won the cup for the sixth time. It is a disappointing day for thousands of Indian fans in the great Narendra Modi stadium and it also disappointing for PM Narendra Modi as he watched the match in the stadium. Indian cine actors, actresses and prominent figures watched the match in the stadium. Let us wish Indian cricket team a speedy recovery from this loss.

V R K Valmeeky, Hyderabad

***

Men in blue belied the expectations of thousands of its cricket fans. Being the number one team in the world, it could have performed well. The collapse of the middle order batting - Gill, Iyer and Jadeja - was unbearable. Fielding too was not up to the mark. Team was overconfident. India could have tried spinner Ashwin. When Australia was at 47 for 3, the game seemed to be in India’s favour. The next wicket partnership of injured Travis Head (137), Labuschagne (58) coupled with Starc’s 3 wickets haul contributed to Australia’s victory. Their sixth victory in the world cup is a feather in their cap.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai.

***

India has lost to Australia in Cricket World cup ,the hopes of the nation were shattered and the dream of re- writing history came crashing down. PM Narendra Modi took off time to cheer Cricket players , but still Modi magic didn’t worked. His presence had done little to change Indias fortunes. BJP woud have tried to take credentials if India had won World Cup in the middle of a bunch of state elections, but their chance to boast was shattered.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

***

Indian batters and bowlers handed over the World Cup on a golden platter to Australia in the final match held in Ahmedabad on November 19. All dreams on India’s win were demolished by Team India collectively by its extreme exhibition of poor performance. The loss of WC cannot be easily digested. Cricket fans around India gathered in the gallery spent thousands of rupees for reaching Ahmadabad to witness the match live. It is an unforgettable, disconsolate and doleful moment to Indians. Congrats to Aussies for winning the final match and collecting the WC sixth time.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

TV playing a transformational role

Evidently, technological progress has expanded the options for watching television, bringing forth both advantages and challenges. World Television Day, declared by the United Nations on November 21, serves as a global platform to discuss television’s social, cultural, and ethical impact. It celebrates television’s pivotal role in shaping a diverse global culture, prompting reflection on its positive influence on society. This day emphasizes television’s power to shape public sentiment, influence global politics, and significantly impact individual lives by providing knowledge and global entertainment.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Israel out to dismember entire Gazans

Israel says it wants to finish terrorism. Then it should focus on war with terrorists, not on innocent common men or general public. Not inhumanly destroying every hospital, building, constructive structure, lives. Huge casualties (deaths and injuries) and destruction of public property in Gaza do not imply Israel is out to finish only terrorists. It implies it is out to finish entire Gaza. This is 100% inhuman act.

PV Srinivas Sreelekha, Secunderabad

***

Israel is primarily responsible for the infliction of pain and suffering on the Palestinians and has blood on its hands. At the same time, it must be stated that there is also blood on the hands of the US administration and most of the governments of the Arab countries. Israel’s genocidal war against the Palestinians cannot be delinked from the delinking of the Palestinian question from the engagement of most Arab countries with the Zionist state. The geopolitical games the regional and global leaders play exact a terrible price in death and suffering from the Palestinians.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN