MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st Oct 2024

Hoax calls to airlines cause distress

Reg: Over 30 flights receive bomb threats; all turn out to be hoax (October 20, 2024). It has become a pattern of sorts for some airlines in the country to receive bomb threats that turn to be hoax. It is causing unprecedented inconvenience to the travelling public, and avoidable losses to the airliner companies. At first, this seemed to be a prank, by a prankster from Chhattisgarh; but later on this trend became a regular and routine for the airlines that could not be ignored owing to security concerns involved. If this trend continues, and pranksters are still at large, will the airlines ignore such bomb threat calls received by them and avoid taking emergency measures?

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

Good monsoon rainfall cheers nation

Re: Editorial “Good monsoon a precursor to demand revival” (17th October 2024). This year’s good rainfall as per the report of the meteorological department, after a severe spell of hot summer not only brings cheer to farmers and industry alike but also to the people. This may hopefully result in a bountiful harvest. It is imperative that governments ensure adequate warehousing as well a robust cold storage to store agricultural produce in order to keep prices under control. In this context, ancient wisdom has a word of caution for man through a quote from the Yajur Veda that advises us to “live in harmony with all elements in nature” so nature bestows good rainfall year after year.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

US acts blind to Israel war crimes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has given no indication of any plan to end the war any time soon in West Asia even after the assassination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in southern Gaza. He continues to ignore the calls for a ceasefire, with his characteristic callous indifference. He is still in full war mode in the furtherance of his own political career. Outgoing US President Joe Biden described the assassination as a “moment of justice” and a “good day” and praised the “excellent work” carried out by the Israeli military, but he had not a word to say about the mounting casualties or Israel’s war crimes or the weapons his administration supplied to Israel to carry out the wholesale slaughter on innocent people in Gaza and Lebanon. The continuance of the war means more deaths and more suffering in Gaza and Lebanon.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Why politics over Musi revival?

Whether it is Musi rejuvenation or beautification project, what people want are as follows. No bad odour or froth or hyacinth in the river. All the nallahs that flow into the river must be treated to make the water clean. Dumping of garbage by people into the river and defecation must be completely prevented. Demolish all the houses, huts & sheds etc. built on the riverbed and continuously monitor to prevent their resurfacing later. Mafia that is responsible for construction activities on the river bed and their nexus with police & authorities must be eliminated. Control flooding during rainy season and untimely heavy rains. Finally, only clean water should flow in the Musi river.

Dr O. Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

***

The Musi Rejuvenation Project is a commendable initiative that addresses the pressing environmental and public health concerns associated with the river’s degradation. While the government has taken significant steps to address the project, including engaging a consortium of world-renowned companies to prepare a detailed project report, the success of this endeavor will depend on the cooperation and support of all stakeholders, including the opposition parties. I urge the opposition parties to abandon their smear campaigns and engage in constructive dialogue on the Musi Rejuvenation Project. By working together, we can ensure that this ambitious project is implemented effectively and benefits the entire city.

J. Bhargavi Saraswathi, Hyderabad

Re-releases lifeline for single screens

The journey of a film from script work to theatrical release is a quite big challenging work, but once the movie is released it is all in the hands of the audience. The audience has become choosier now with multiple options available from OTT. The glimpse of film is enough to change the fate. This being the scenario, multiplexes can leverage their risk by substituting their revenue from food counters and entertainment zones. But single screens have no option. They are very dependent on movie talk. When films do bad, they face huge losses, but re-release of old classics has become a boon to them. This is the latest trend which has become more popular than any DJ Night or concerts apparently in Telugu States. This way producers and theatres can make money, and stars can make their fans happy.

Saketh Sirasanagandla, Hyderabad