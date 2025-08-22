MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd Aug 2025

Happy Madras Day!

Chennai’s vibrant Madras Day celebrations, marking the city’s 386th anniversary, unites us in love for our beloved Madras. Over 75 events—heritage walks through Fort St. George, insightful talks, lively discussions, soulful music, and captivating films—bring our city’s rich history and culture to life. Chennaiites passionately embrace these festivities, celebrating the spirit of Namma Madras with pride and joy!

T S Karthik, Chennai

Sinister political designs of NDA

Centre’s proposed bills that allows the removal of the prime minister, a chief minister, or any Union or state minister who remains under arrest for 30 days on a criminal charge is undemocratic and it threatens the very foundation of Indian democracy and federalism. All political parties, regardless of ideology, must unite to oppose this bill to safeguard democratic values, protect public opinion, and prevent the misuse of institutions for political vendetta.

Several opposition leaders holding key posts, including chief ministers and State Ministers, were jailed without bail for months. “However, after prolonged trials, many of them were ultimately acquitted, proving that their arrests were politically motivated acts of revenge by the government. NDA government’s move to push such a law is not only aimed at suppressing opposition politics but also at destabilizing state governments, weakening public opinion, and creating a pathway for the BJP to form governments by force.

The three bills include the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, and the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organisation Amendment Bill 2025.The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill provides for the automatic removal of a prime minister, chief minister, or minister if they remain in judicial custody for 30 consecutive days. However, the offence for which they are held should be punishable for five years or more.

Bhagwan Thadani, Mumbai

Needless protest by Oppn

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced in the Lok Sabha three Bills for the removal of Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Ministers under arrest for 30 consecutive days on serious charges – are truly significant and important for the country as there is a lingering notion among people, whether the MLAs and Ministers who are neck deep in corruption are immune for the law of the land that is applicable to all citizens in the country.

The Opposition needlessly opposed the move against the Bills, instead of being happy that the rule of law is the same for all. This shows the wicked mentality of the Congress members – along with AIMIM and Samajwadi party who spoke very emotionally against the Bills calling the unconstitutional etc., etc., the Opposition needs to have a relook into their own behaviour having wasted the time of the Parliament by sloganeering and shooting, without any answerability on their part.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

A campaign aimed to divide and destroy

The recent campaign of “Marwaris go back” that has erupted across Telangana is both shocking and deeply disturbing. What started as a small parking dispute has now been turned into a movement of hatred and division. It is painful to see that an entire community, which has contributed immensely to trade, business, and local livelihoods, is being unfairly targeted. India’s Constitution gives every citizen the right to live and work in any part of the country. To demand that Marwaris leave Telangana is not only unconstitutional but also an attack on the values of unity and coexistence that bind our nation together. Such divisive campaigns hurt ordinary families, disrupt businesses, and spread fear where there should be peace.

The government must take immediate steps to put an end to this dangerous rhetoric and ensure the protection of all communities. At the same time, civil society and responsible citizens should raise their voices against hatred and stand together for harmony. Telangana has always been known for its rich culture and inclusiveness, and it must not allow politics to destroy that spirit. It is the duty of every one of us to safeguard mutual respect and tolerance, for only then can our state progress in peace.

Sarayu Katangoor, Hyderabad