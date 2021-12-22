MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd December 2021

Death on tarmac

"Speed thrills but kills", "Your family members are waiting for your safe return", "Drunken driving is dangerous", "Don't jump cautious signals", all such sign boards are disregard by vehicle users resulting in bloodshed on roads. No day passes without road accidents. When we go through this news, we feel it is not we but somebody else. When it comes to our share, we cannot see it. Vehicle drivers must think of consequences if mishaps happen to them and hence be careful while driving.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Link to progress



By passing the amendment to the Election Laws, the centre government has proved once again that it is committed to safeguard democracy in this country. But it is very surprising to note that some opposition parties are making an unnecessary hue and cry elections are conducted in a fool proof manner without giving room for malpractices. May be, the opposition parties are worrying about this possibility.

Venkata Seshasai Deevi, Narasaraopet

This refers to the editorial "Get on with key electoral reforms" (21 Dec). India urgently needs a huge reform of political parties and their system of receiving donations, winning elections and forming governments using money power if they don't get enough seats. The Election Law (Amendment Bill) in Lok Sabha was again passed with voice in just less than thirty minutes, Now the bill gives the option to voters to link their voter id with Aadhaar which is again ceded with Bank account, Mobile, Pan and what not. If all of it is optional, a simple notification from the Election commission is enough why there is need for law? Obviously, it is nothing but a political move which is likely to get used by the BJP. If at all the ruling party is serious, a more important reform is the need of the hour and as for linking, it is better leave it to the Election Commission.

N Nagarajan, Secunderabad

Unease over anti- conversion law



There is unease among Christians and believers in India's religious pluralism over anti-Christian propaganda and anti-Christian violence in Karnataka. This unease is justified. With the right-wing groups and the Karnataka government, Christians have a double whammy of attacks on churches and church-run institutions and the anti-conversion Bill.

The Karnataka government is more interested in bringing in the anti-conversion law than in taking action against those responsible for the wave of attacks on Christians. The rationalisation adduced for the attacks and the leniency shown to the attackers point to the tacit acquiescence of the state government in the attacks.

Hindutva supremacists have no objection to church-run educational institutions giving 'quality education' to the upper castes. But when it comes to education for the underclass, especially the tribals and Dalits, they fear that it could lead to change of religion or 'silent invasion', to borrow Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's phrase, and cry foul.

Those who harp on the 'original religion' should know that the tribals and Dalits inhabited India long before the migration of those who brought Brahminism and the caste system from central Asia. India is 'a multi-source civilisation'; it is unique for its disparate races and religions; it is a vast melting pot for any right-thinking patriotic Indian to support the anti-conversion law.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Marriage age brouhaha



Increasing marriage age of women to 21 years has got its own merits and demerits. The merits are women will have their own choice and decide about higher education and career. The demerits are late marriages and having children late will have negative impact during the old age of the parents. Hence the brides and their parents should carefully plan the marriages. However, fulfilling the other aims of this increase in marriage age like lowering maternal mortality rates, improving nutrition levels, women's reproductive health and rights will depend more on social awareness and maturity levels of the society at large.

G V N Murthy, Hyderabad

Badminton badshahs



The two fantastic supermen are Srikanth and Lakshya Sen. This is the first time India got two medals in male category in the same year (2021) of World Badminton Championships. However in 2017 year, Indian women won 2 medals (Sindhu got silver and Saina won a bronze).

Since Indian players have been playing like aces and champions in badminton, in coming competitions they must try for many more medals. For this the players and coaches must be shown videos of their losing matches to know their strengths and weaknesses of themselves and their opponents too. This helps the players overcome their errors during practice sessions with coaches. Also nutritious diet intake training and provision must be made available to both players and coaches.

Sreelekha P N, Secunderabad