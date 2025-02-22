MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd Feb 2025

Who received voter turnout funds?

US President Donald Trump says India is very rich and, hence, there is no need to assist that country financially. He imposed tariff on all goods from India, matching its rates. Recently Trump has unfolded a truth that India is a rich country. What does he know about real story of India. Still, crores of people are living below poverty line. However, India spends lavishly on many counts, but it cries for money to increase pension for EPS-95 retirees. No doubt, Indian riches are accumulated in the hands of a few and the government protects loan defaulters. As some economists say India is a rich country with poor people. The same slogan is being heard since Independence.

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

***

The truth about US President Donald Trump’s statement about a $ 21 million USAID grant in a bid to “get someone else elected”, citing the ostensible reason of ‘boosting voter turnout’, is shrouded in obscurity and opacity. As ordinary people, we do not understand the

correlation between voter turnout and election results, proving advantageous or disadvantageous to parties.

Of crucial importance is when and to whom the money was given. This revelation could be Trump’s way of ingratiating himself to the Modi government without slackening his harsh stand on tariffs and immigration involving

Indian nationals, apart from showing the Biden administration in a poor light.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

***

The western interference in Indian polls is not a new thing at all. Hitherto, it was a secret affair, but the cat is out as the truth came out from the horse’s mouth. For Donald Trump, the President of USA, it is perhaps political expediency to disclose facts relating to the role of USAID and the release of $21 million to increase voter turnout in India polls. This exposes the United States and all its allies who play havoc with countries which are developing or not friendly. Shame on such countries which claim to be superpowers or super developed. They are not democratic anymore as they are trying to dictate terms to the rest of the world. India should not leave the US off the hook for what it has been doing to the country.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

***

The announcement by the US President who confirmed the previous Joe Biden administration of interfering in elections in India through USAID of $21 million intended to sabotage the election process in the country, preventing BJP coming to power. The Department of Governance Efficiency (DOGE) has decided to cancel a $21 million fund for “voter’s turnout “in India. It is not difficult to guess who the beneficiaries have been. Congress, AAP and other INDIA Alliance members are part of it. The cat is out of the bag for the Congress for Rahul Gandhi repeatedly visiting the US and UK seeking their help to intervene in India - what a shame.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s task is cut out

As in the past, the BJP high command has chosen a largely unknown first-time MLA to lead the government. One can understand the feelings of the BJP at winning the state after nearly three decades, but there are some huge challenges in store in trying to fulfil all electoral promises. The first priority should be providing cleaner air to the inhabitants of Delhi. Much was made of the pollution of the Yamuna and it is going to be needed to clean it. Mere theatrics without any action being taken led to the downfall of AAP. The BJP would do well to address the real issues rather than trying to fix the AAP leaders.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

***

Now that Rekha Gupta has taken over mantle to rule Delhi, it is obvious that her focus in the first place would be on the infrastructure of Delhi which is in dire straits. In addition, the promises for revival of Yamuna and its waterfront, besides quality of basics like roads, overhaul of drainage network and improvement of air quality - though tough and challenging - are the priorities to be taken up and completed on a war-footing. There is no doubt that with support from the centre and Lt Governor of Delhi, one expects things to run smoothly to improve the quality of life of Delhi people.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad