MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd January 2024

Ayodhya to become religious tourism hub

Ayodhya is set to become the big religious tourism hub in India as the city expects to host 1,00,000 pilgrims per day after 22nd January. And it is not surprising to learn that celebrities are making a beeline to get their share of the pie from this huge opportunity by buying land etc. We should be hopeful that the Uttar Pradesh government will ensure that basic amenities, parking facilities, security and safety remains top notch in the city even after the Pran Pratistha event in the city. So that it not only attracts tourists from all parts of the world, but they return satisfied.

Bal Govind, Noida

Unparliamentary language by CM abroad

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has turned the meeting with the Telangana NRIs community in London held on January 20 into a political platform by stating that the Congress party is ready to dig a 100-meter-deep grave to bury the BRS party by defeating it in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Unfortunately, he has emulated his leader, Rahul Gandhi, by making derogatory comments against opposition on foreign land which is akin to defaming own country. The Congress has a tough road ahead in Telangana because it does not have a two-thirds majority, so it must take the help of the opposition, including BRS, to pass important legislations in the Assembly. Spat between two parties can lead to political unrest making it difficult for the Congress government to function smoothly in the State and fulfill its six guarantees.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Appointment of retirees very shocking

It is shocking that Special CS of MAUD, Arvind Kumar, appointed the highest number of retired employees in the department during the previous BRS government. Thousands of educated youth have been struggling to enter a career path. Their parents, whether having regular earnings or not, give priority for their children education. Thus, they hope that their kids would get jobs upon completion of education, to settle in their lives. Unfortunately, there have been no regular recruitments. On the contrary, 1,788 retired employees were paid consistently Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,00,000 per month. Thank the Congress government for identifying them and terminating their contract appointments. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is requested to complete all proposed and pending projects to create more jobs for the youth. Moreover, the government, likewise, can locate all vacancies in various departments and private sector.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

A symbol of social justice and equality

AP CM is right in his claim that the just unveiled statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at Vijayawada is a symbol of social justice. But for Ambedkar’s efforts, the SC and ST in the country would still be suffering injustice. The State government should also maintain the project spic and span for the visitors to enjoy, relax, entertain, and enlighten themselves about the ideals of Ambedkar and the cause of social justice. If the people are not aware of the issues involved in the lives of the downtrodden, what will they address to make amends for a better future of the backward communities in the State? In a way, this project is well conceived and perhaps timely for all to know themselves and the society. Kudos to the entire team involved in the erection of such a gigantic structure to honour Dr Ambedkar.

Govardhan Myneedu, Vijayawada

Opposition yet to clear hurdles to unity

The INDIA bloc is facing numerous obstacles that are threatening to make it toothless even before campaigning starts. Mayawati’s recent decision not to join the alliance undermines the main objective of preventing the division of Opposition votes, particularly in UP, which contributes the highest number of MPs to the Lok Sabha. Moreover, internal disagreements within the bloc are emerging, as the West Bengal unit of the Congress advises against aligning with the Trinamul Congress. The challenges faced by the INDIA bloc today were anticipated from the very first.

Karan Singh, Chennai

Restrict sales of antibiotics to curb misuse

We have thousands of qualified allopathic doctors (graduates and postgraduates) in our country and we should not doubt their expertise as far as prescribing antimicrobials is concerned. If we are doing so, we are just doubting the quality of our medical studies and training. The maximum misuse of antibiotics is being done by quacks, chemists, and druggists as well as non-allopathic doctors in India. We, Indians, also do a lot of self-medication. So, won’t it be better to stringently restrict the sale of antibiotics across the country? No antibiotic should be made available in the country to the patient on the counter i.e., without the valid prescription of a qualified allopathic doctor.

Dr Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana