MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd May 2025

From the margins to the Booker

Banu Mushtaq has emerged as a figure who is not only a shining star in the world of Kannada literature but also as the voice of countless women long relegated to the margins of society. Her short story collection ‘Heart Lamp’ being honoured with the International Booker Prize on Wednesday marks a historic victory not just for her but for Indian regional languages and the literary works crafted in them. This award is a message—the world is now ready to listen to stories that emerge from the confines of kitchen walls, the veils of burqas, and the chains of societal norms. Banu’s stories are not just literature; they are a silent revolution, quietly yet firmly standing against patriarchy, religious orthodoxy, and social injustice. Banu Mushtaq’s life itself is a story—of struggle, rebellion, and self-discovery. Born in a small Muslim neighbourhood in Karnataka, her childhood unfolded in streets shadowed by rigid traditions and norms. Her father’s progressive outlook gave her the opportunity to study in a Kannada-medium school, a turning point in her life. She started writing during her school days, but marriage and familial responsibilities paused her literary pursuits for a time. In her darkest moments, grappling with depression and domestic burdens, she even contemplated suicide. Yet, it was in this moment of despair that the fire within her took a new form. This pain lent her writing a profound depth. ‘Heart Lamp’ tells the extraordinary tales of ordinary women. It is not just a collection of stories but a social document. Her writing is like a quiet flame that creates cracks in walls without making a sound. Her work reminds us that literature doesn’t just tell stories; it amplifies voices silenced for centuries.

Two national bereavements

Two great Indian scientists, Jayant Narlikar and M.R. Srinivasan, who made immense contributions to their respective fields - cosmology and nuclear physics - departed from this world on Tuesday. Narlikar was an outstanding cosmologist who shot to international fame when he proposed, along with the British scientist Fred Hoyle, the ‘steady state’ model of the universe. It was a theory presented as an alternative to the Big Bang theory. A man of forthright views, he said that most claims about modern scientific breakthroughs having a Vedic origin do not stand up to rigorous scientific scrutiny. Through the columns he wrote and the talks he gave, he edified and enriched our lives. Reaching out to the stars is good for life on earth, so is pushing back the boundaries of human knowledge. Cast in the mould of Vikram Sarabhai, Homi J. Bhabha and Dr. Raja Ramanna. Srinivasan was one of the key brains behind India’s nuclear power programme. He was the face of India’s nuclear technology. India will long remember two of its most famous sons for their significant work in their respective domains.

Passing away of two renowned scientists

Is it mere coincidence or something else that two renowned scientists breathed their last on Tuesday. Jayant Narlikar, who passed away at his residence in Pune, was not only astrophysicist but also a prolific writer. He earned a name of science populariser. He played a pioneering role in establishing the Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA). His unwavering commitment and combating non- science based superstition and astrology made him a class apart. He strongly advocated steady-state theory to counter the Big Bang which was coined by his guide Sir Fred. The other scientist who breathed his last is M.R. Srinivasan at his residence in Ooty. He was the founder-chairman of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. As one who worked alongside Dr. Homi Bhaba, he has the distinction of overseeing the development of 18 nuclear power units. As the chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission he strived for self-sufficiency of power. The work and dedication of the two eminent persons will be an inspiration for the budding scientists.

