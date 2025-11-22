MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd November 2025

Amit Shah’s naxal-free drive taking positive shape

This refers to the editorial ‘Killing Hidma, a big feat of Andhra Pradesh’. The country’s resolve as announced by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the nation would be free of Naxal and Maoist menace by March 31, 2026, is gradually translating into a vibrant reality. This is quite contrary to what was witnessed during the UPA days when Dr Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister. The anti-Naxal operation then was at best a half-hearted move. The fact that ‘urban naxals’ are playing a passive role in their support of the jungle cadres cannot be undermined. Such pseudo-seculars and intellectuals in the society must be identified before they attempt to torpedo ongoing efforts. Meanwhile, those who have surrendered must be meaningfully rehabilitated with a strict watch on their activities lest they become anti-nationals, all over again.

K V Raghuram,Wayanad

Surrender or perish, a clear message to Maoists

Thishas reference to your editorial ‘Killing Hidma a big feat of Andhra Pradesh’. The country is witnessing a steady elimination of top Naxal and Maoist leaders in police encounters. The big fish was Madvi Hidma, carrying Rs 1.8 crore on his head. Many top leaders have been eliminated over the past few months. This is sending a clear and unequivocal message to the anti-nationals that an armed struggle against a democratically elected government cannot be tolerated. Many have already surrendered, and this is a clear message to those still in the jungle to follow suit as the “situation is not conducive for an armed struggle”. The Cobra battalion of AP, which was in the forefront of the combing operations, is credited with countless successful eliminations.

K R Venkata Narasimhan,Madurai

Major breakthrough against Maoists

Thekilling of Maoist commander Madvi Hidma who had a hand in almost every deadly ambush on security forces and politicians over the past two decades is not only a breakthrough but also a big blow to Maoism. Since, the ideology and programme revolve around violence, they have been losing relevance with the cadre. Today, the situation has left no room for armed resistance. The surrendered Maoist Venugopal’s call to the existing cadre to give up arms and surrender is a timely call. It also reinforces the fact that various strategies drawn up by the Union Home Ministry to contain the menace and restore in the naxal-hit areas are steadily gaining credence.

K R Srinivasan,Secunderabad-3

Prosecute KTR and set a new precedent

TheFormula E-race hosted in Hyderabad was mired in controversy since its beginning. It was alleged that K T Rama Rao (KTR) had ignored ‘objections’ at every step of the deal finalization and mode of payments. That the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had imposed a fine of Rs. 8 crore on the then BRS government for ‘irregularities’, speaks volumes about the arbitrary manner with which KTR had finalized the entire deal and ‘forced’ the officials to make payments to the tune of Rs.54.88 crore without approvals from the state cabinet or the finance department. No wonder that an FIR was filed in this case against KTR and other officials, who were involved in the scam. This is a clear case of financial mismanagement, and all the accused deserve to be prosecuted and punished without fear or favour. The latest nod by the Governor to prosecute KTR should ultimately take the case to its logical conclusion. Failing which, this case too would be prolonged towards a stalemate leading to nowhere, a customary game plan of all parties in our country. Between 2014 and 2023, the KCR government did not punish even a single Congress leader on charges of alleged corrupt practices and scams. It is a shame that barring a few, all corrupt politicians escape punishment.

Govardhana Myneedu,Vijayawada

Jagan must appear as an ordinary litigant

Theformer chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy appeared in the CBI court Hyderabad with a massive show of strength. Many Chief Ministers have appeared in court as ordinary litigants, which is why Jagan’s show of strength has raised questions about court decorum. He has been on bail for the last 13 years and was appearing before the court after a six-year gap. His convoy managed to reach the court after police controlled the crowds, which created traffic disruptions from Begumpet to Nampally. Hopefully, when he next appears in the court on November 28, Jagan will come as a normal person and precent any sort of traffic chaos.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderab