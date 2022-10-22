MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd October 2022

Truss has herself to blame for exit

Liz Truss will be remembered as one-and-a-half month Prime Minister of UK. Her immediate exit from the post within or after a short span in the office is only her making. She could have restrained from making major cuts in taxes while the economy is in shambles, making her appear immature.The deep trouble that country faces politically and economically cannot be made less troublesome by any other person at helm. Still she has to call it quits.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

45% rate of income tax cut on the UK's highest earners is a faulty move. It made the markets behave violently. Battle against inflation took the back seat. It drove the country's currency to a record low value against the dollar. This led to increase in interest rates. Beating inflation in this situation works harder. Truss was the architect of her own exit. Our politicians should learn a lesson from this episode. The selection of her successor has become more a challenging exercise at this point in time. We have to wait and see if the most talented Indian born former Chancellor Rishi Sunak stands a chance to occupy the PM's chair to uplift the UK's economy.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai.

Cong reins still in Gandhis' hands



Rahul Gandhi says that the President is the final authority and like every member who reports to him, he (Rahul) too will also report to him and that his role will be decided by the new president. But in reality, it is the Gandhi family who will take key decisions and remote control the workings within the party. This fact is well known. It's only to get rid of the blame that the "Gandhi" family and its dynastic politics have been ruling the Congress for ages, their chosen nominee was persuaded to contest for the "Hot Seat." Revival and rebuilding of the party will still be in the hands of Gandhi clan.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

Onerous responsibility lies before Kharge to canvas, convince and capture the confidence in people with his outstanding and brilliant calisthenics with unflagging and effrontery efforts which Gandhis miserably failed to do in 2014 and 2019 elections that upshot the BJP in Government. A good lot is to be done to replace BJP in 2024. First test is election in some states in northern belt. He should be unchained from the shackles of Gandhis to travel in his own direction and strategy.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Intellectually and politically Shahsi Tharoor's forty years of party experience is more than adequate for the post, though a senior Kerala Congress leader has called Tharoor an apprentice while indicating that Kharge would make a better and ideal choice. Perhaps, in terms of cunning, Tharoor would be far behind Kharge; that is also true in terms of hero worship for the Gandhi-Nehru family by the latter.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

It is clear even an outsider to be elevated to the post must be a strong and unflinching loyalist to the first family – and the Gandhi family's blessings are definitely needed for such a person to sustain and continue. The Congress supporters are very happy over the democratic election process in choosing Kharge to the post of president. It is evident from earlier times that the post of party president is at best that of rubber stamp relevance as major decisions and strategic moves are beyond the reach and purview of the president; and Kharge may not be any different from his predecessors.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

YSRCP may still scrape through



This refers to Hans editorial "Politics is the art of impossibility" (October 21). People should first be convinced in election gambling to make impossible possible and later several reasons can be shown what obstructs to fulfill the promise. Sir Winston Churchill said, "he is a politician who promises to build a bridge where there is no river." YSRCP ruling in Andhra Pradesh, though bitterly criticised for its bad governance in all platforms and debates in electronic media, recent surveys say about 60 per cent people are still favouring this party. In 2024 state general elections YSRCP targets 175/175 seats as Hans also stated, despite BJP, TDP and Jana Sena losing no effort to gain power which looks impossible as BJP declared not to align with TDP and Jana Sena is in a crux to be with either of these two. In this triangular fight, YSRCP has a clear edge, may be with less margin. This party's freebies are its assets.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad