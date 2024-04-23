MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd April 2024

Modi’s fevered imagination baffles all

Even by his own standards, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that the Congress ‘will hand private wealth to Muslims’ has hit rock bottom. He has told a barefaced lie, unmindful of transgressing the basic decencies of civilized society and lowering himself in doing so. It was a textbook case of rabid communalism and hate speech. It was absolutely repugnant to all right-thinking people. We must suspend disbelief and descend to a state of gullibility to take his contention that the Congress will distribute people’s land, gold and other valuables at its face value. The Congress does not covet or plan to snatch ancestral lands, mangalsutra and streedhan from anyone – it’s all in Modi’s fevered imagination! Nowhere in the Congress election manifesto is anything mentioned for the Prime Minister to make the wild accusation that he made, and test the intelligence of the Indian voter.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

In a disgraceful speech our PM says that they the Congress will gather this property and distrubute it among people who have more children among “infiltrators”. PM first should know that Muslims are not infiltrators and they are duty-bound citizens who have sacrificed their lives for the independence of this country and for the development of this country. PM calling Muslims infiltrators shows how low our PM is stooping to win in the elections by doing polarisation to the maximum. Till now no PM has said such a remark calling Muslims infiltrators and what happened to your slogan “sab ka saath, sabka vikaas and sabka vishwas?” It seems our PM has only one thing to do playing Hindu- Muslims card and has nothing else to show. It is proved that without taking minorities’ name, BJP cannot win a single election.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

All parties on the edge in AP State

Yes, winning AP is not a cakewalk for both the ruling party as well as the three-party alliance. However, it is to be noted that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as CM of AP has taken certain revolutionary measures like ward/village secretariats, volunteers service, Naadu-Nedu in education and health sectors, Kisan Bharosa Kendras for the farming sector and a slew of other developmental activities beside the implementation of Navaratnalu. Generally, all this would suffice for a first timer in the State, but due to certain negative factors like defective excise and sand policies, bad road conditions, unemployment and other issues the ruling party is facing anti-incumbency. And in the face of three political parties forming an alliance to fight the polls against the ruling party it is all the more difficult for YSRCP to retain power. At the same time the opposition alliance of TDP, JS and BJP suffers from a credibility point of view because of its performance during 2014-19 when the new capital could not be constructed in five years, lack of developmental activities, unemployment, failure to implement electoral promises made in 2014,, and so on and so forth. Above all, the borrowings by the then govt crossed Rs.2 lakh crore during 2014-19 without showing the commensurate development on ground.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Ask netas what they will do in 5 yrs

The vote for 109 candidates in various states is now sealed and waiting for counting. We have no idea whether the voters have used their thinking power before pressing the button for their candidate. The voters have the power to question those who come seeking their vote. Instead of voting out of fear, money, caste, religion, sect, we should ask them questions. What will they do for us in the next five years? What will happen if someone in the family falls sick, what steps they would take for providing jobs and what actions they plan to take forward our country in the next five years, and not 2029 or 2047. For everything else we all raise questions. My points are taken from ‘Jawan’ film dialogue for those who could not watch the film. The voters should think and vote.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

BJP going slow on AP is an open secret

Ref: Editorial “BJP raises pitch to improve fortunes in South” (22-04-2024). Yes accurately assessed. But did the edit sense and smell what BJP’s ground work in Andhra Pradesh is? In all other States the campaigns are briskly going on with BJP big heads making whirlwind tours and they never attempted so far to peep into one State that is AP. The reason is an open secret. It is one and the same for BJP if its alliance TDP-JSP wins or YSRCP retains power. Sharmila’s Congress party is ready to split votes of prospective party. Pawan Kalyan repeatedly says that splitting of votes leads to catestrophic result. Grouchy political atmosphere prevails in this sorry state caused solely by BJP.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad