MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd February 2026

Shirtless protest is demeaning poor people

It is unclear who authorised a few Youth Congress workers to storm the AI Summit venue and stage a shirtless protest. As expected, the BJP seized the moment, branding the Congress as “anti-national” with some even shouting “treason”. A section of the media conveniently coined phrases like “Lashkar-Rahul team.” Beyond negative publicity, what has the Congress achieved? Protests at global events abroad are handled firmly and quietly. Here, the spectacle hands the BJP ready-made ammunition for election campaigns, with the Prime Minister sure to add his own spin to the script. The Congress must also remember that in a country where millions of people are devoid of proper clothing, symbolic theatrics risk appearing insensitive and demeaning to the poor. Both parties owe the nation better politics.

N Nagarajan,Hyderabad-103

Pensioners left in the lurch

This is further to the news report “No compromise on education and health care, says Mallu” (THI Feb 19) The deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka assured during a pre-budget meeting with ministers and department officials that the government is according top priority to education and health care for which they are allocating the required funds. This is a laudable decision. Sometime back when the pensioners association met the Chief Secretary, they were assured that the revamped health scheme would be rolled out in a fortnight. Nothing has been done as regards pay revision bar some groundwork by the commission. Such procrastination is causing frustration among staff and pensioners. This needs to be addressed in earnest and on a priority basis.

Dinanath Shenolikar,Hyderabad

Shun MPs & MLAs, think of EPS-95 retirees

The Sri Lankan government has taken a drastic decision to remove pensions to all its elected representatives forthwith. MLAs and MPs in India are being paid pensions whenever they get elected. These cost the exchequer to the tune of crores every year. Moreover, these leaders are multi-millionaires. In stark contrast, some category of employees like EPS-95 with decades of service are getting pensions around Rs 1,000 for more than a decade. There has been no DA hike not medical aid. The undeniable truth is that most in this category are aged seventy plus and are subject to hand to mouth living. Countless appeals through dharnas, agitations, mails and letters to the Union seeking an increase to Rs 7,500 go unheard. There is no Vikasit Bharat for this lot.

Dr N S R Murthy,Secunderabad

Pension to lawmakers: Adopt Lankan policy

The Sri Lankan government has scrapped lifelong pensions to parliamentarians, who complete their five-year term. Many former parliamentarians approached the Supreme Court against the decision but saw no success. The key election campaign promise of NPP stands fulfilled as it termed MP pensions as ‘unjustified political perks’. Will this great move by our neighbour nation ring any bells for Indian politicians, who assured themselves a handsome pension for every term completed, including as MP, MLA and even a municipal councillor?

P R Ravinder,Hyderabad.

Police claims on FSL fire are a sham

“All accidents are preventable” and it is the management’s endeavour to prevent such incidents, state police personnel. This refers to the news report “1110 ‘essential files’ destroyed in FSL fire accident” (THI Feb 22). The fire at TSFSL has damaged four aspects-1. physical property, 2. sensitive information, 3. Evidence-based justice and 4. public trust. Police hierarchy is repeatedly confirming that crucial information and investigation reports of some critical cases are intact and submitted to the court. FSL doesn’t deal with normal cases. Loss of forensic report is a loss of evidence making it easy for criminals to get acquittals. Reportedly, nothing was in place and in use at FSL. It is absurd to say, “accidents do happen” With such a laidback attitude, accidents will continue to happen. Loss of evidence will remain a black spot vis-à-vis justice.

Buddha Jagdish Rao,Visakhapatnam-530049

AI use needs a ‘wait and watch’ approach

This is in response to ‘Upskill and stay relevant to ride over the AI wave’ (THI Feb 21). AI marched into the scheme-of-things, when the digital world is being stoned for allegedly claiming many adolescent lives, due to misuse. Is it a potion or panacea? Fears about AI resulting in large-scale job losses and devastating misuse remain. Against these, the AI Summit organised in Delhi gains relevance. While it’s early to garland AI, it is also premature to castigate it. Let the heads of government and leaders of well-meaning organisations like IMF and UN debate on these genuine concerns. Hyperbolic claims of profit-mongering corporate behemoths cannot be taken for granted, obviously. Society is already paying a heavy price on account of over-dependence on technology and digitalization. We cannot afford another intruder to compound that.

Dr George Jacob,Kochi