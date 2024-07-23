MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd July 2024

FM Sitharaman’s record feat today

It is highly commendable that Finance Minister Nirmala ji will be presenting her seventh budget 2024-25 today. In this regard, the people have high expectations on the first budget of NDA-3. It is hoped that focus would be on creation of jobs, reduction of prices and tax relief to employees, pensioners, and commoners. On the other hand, the rejuvenated I.N.D.I.A bloc is expected to raise national issues like Manipur, terrorism in J&K, China incursions, NEET exam, jobs, soaring food and fuel prices and Special Category Status to the NDA ruled states of AP, Bihar & Odisha. Finally, the treasury benches and opposition are requested to set aside politics, avoid disruptions and focus solely on quality debates in the national interest.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

JD-U, TDP want funds more than SCS

This has reference to edit “AP-TG issues may go unheard in Parliament” (July 22). At the all-party meeting before the budget session, the representatives of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh failed to raise their specific and important issues which have been pending since Telugu States are bifurcated. Telugu Desam-Jana Sena parties are constituents of NDA and are playing vital role as king markers. Hence, they have surely an upper hand in demanding redressal of issues pending since 2014. BJP is still wielding power as if it has an absolute majority. The Centre should think and act wisely before dissent sprouts in its allies.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

***

Against the backdrop of opposition deciding to bring up NEET paper leak issue, Agniveer scheme, security situation in Manipur and J&K besides post of Deputy leader of Lok Sabha, the focal points of discussion in Parliament are clear. As the chances of Special Category Status may not crop up, NDA partners JD-U and TDP appear to insist on packages to meet specific requirements of thier respective states; as such, issues pertaining to AP-Telangana may be skipped in the parliament. Debates on any issue with an open heart during the entire budget period are unlikely, reminding sadly of the sordid affairs of earlier parliament sessions.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Act before Nipah spirals out of control

The Nipah nightmare is taking the country by storm and youngsters below 15 years are also suffering this health problem in Kerala. Even though the state suffered such an epidemic during the flood three years back, health minister Shaileja managed the disease very well but was shown the door by CM Pinari Vijayan in a surprise move. Contact tracing in the case of the 14-year-old boy, who died recently, caused worry. The virus is transmitted to people from animals and can also be passed on through contaminated food or directly from person-to-person.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

HYDRA can put paid to Hyd rain woes

TG Chief Minister’s guidance to the HYDRA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection) is most welcome. HYDRA is very well aware of the damaged roads, neglected drainages, nalas, blocked and leaking manholes etc., as they have been troubling one and all throughout. As and when rains occur in Hyderabad, the roads get flooded with rainwater. This rainwater flow creates heavy impact on the buildings, trees, vehicles and living beings. The problem has been recurring every year. HYDRA needs to create totally a new underground drainage system and open rainwater tanks to avoid several subsequent damages. All these tanks shall be connected to the proposed beautification of Musi river. In fact, our Telangana needs all such modifications to avoid damages due to heavy rains.

Gudipati Anirudh, Secunderabad

No ethics in any field, leave alone politics

Ref: “A travesty of ethics in Indian politics” discussed by Vanam Jwala Narasimha Rao, a prolific writer on many matters. Putting an end to defections from elected party to ruling party is an incurable pandemic in Indian politics. These turncoats have never bothered to feel shy for their jumpings. We have witnessed that many big business politicians shifted to BJP shore to escape from probe agencies who are picking holes in their illegal and unlawful earnings. Safe are they who embrace the power wings. This unholy practice is widely prevalent in our said-to-be a pious nation.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad