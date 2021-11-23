MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd November 2021

KCR must weigh all options

Apropos 'BE EQUALLY GENEROUS TO TS FARMERS.' Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wants to take the paddy battle to Delhi, demanding that the Centre enhance the quantity of procurement of rice during the ongoing kharif season in the State. But, there are other connected issues in this ploy – like proclaiming solidarity with the agitating farmers of BKU, and river water sharing issues with AP, etc. BKU seems to be having other demands on their mind, despite the abrogation of three contentious farm laws by the Government. The process of procurement of paddy or any other crops that are grown in large quantities is the responsibility of the government in power. The prevailing advantages announced by the Centre for ryots must be fully utilised and taken advantage of, before making any fresh demand. CM KCR must carefully weigh his options with his complaints that must withstand scrutiny.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Repeal of CRDA more of technical in nature



The AP government's revoking of three capital bill (Decentralisation Act) and CRDA Repeal Act seem to be temporary and technical, if one goes by the statements of CM and other ministers. The Chief Minister has reiterated the need of decentralisation of development in all districts of the State. So one can read in between lines of his statement and understand that he is strongly for formation of three capitals, as he had expressed it many times before. Now his party may go to people explaining the need of decentralisation, muster people's support before introducing a technically flawless bill for the same effect.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

It seems the AP government is influenced by the Modi government as it proposed to repeal the bills relating to three capitals just as what the Modi government did last week by withdrawing the contentious three farm laws. It is to be recalled that the present government wanted to decentralise the development and proposed three capitals for even development in three regions - North Andhra, Costal Andhra and Rayalaseema. It is opposed by farmers who gave up their lands for capital building and started protracted struggle to retain capital at Amaravati. With the repeal of capital laws, the government respected the voice of the farmers. So, it is neither defeat of government nor victory of opposition.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru

Modi govt must accede to other demands too



In its open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) spearheading the farmers' protests has sought a dialogue with the government on demands that predated and postdated the enactment of the three farm laws which he scrapped (to his credit, uncharacteristically) for obvious reasons. The repeal of the farm laws after the martyrdom of over 700 farmers only undid a great wrong done to the farmers. It was only one of the demands of the farmers; in no way it made their other demands irrelevant. As we are all aware, a legal guarantee for the procurement of all agri-produce at minimum support price (MSP) has been a long pending demand of the farmers. It is needed to avoid distress sales and incurring losses. We fail to understand the necessity for the formation of another committee to look into issues related to MSP when they have been already analysed rigorously and placed in the public domain.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

Minorities subjugation in Pak



The article - 'Pakistan's guileful treatment of minorities' - highlights the naked truth about the worst treatment meted to minority groups in Pakistan even after 74 years of existence and still continues with impunity. The recent two incidents of a 11-year old Hindu boy sexually assaulted and murdered and a minor Hindu girl found missing and still not traceable affirms the truth that atrocities on minority communities are continuing without any let-up though the issues provided opportunities for Imran Khan to redeem himself as a ruler committed to justice and equality for minorities in the country. What is appalling is blasphemy laws are been used to persecute hapless religious minorities at the drop of hat. It is imperative India sends a strong message to Pakistan by highlighting the growing tide of extremism in that country and the abject failure of state machinery to protect its minorities.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad