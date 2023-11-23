MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd November 2023

Hopes rise for trapped workers

It is a profound relief beyond description to see that contact is established with the trapped men in the tunnel – who are into the tenth day of confined and dangerous existence in the collapsed portion of tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Char Dham route – to be provided with hot foot and food essentials as visuals emerged through an endoscopic camera, from the tunnel, of the men enduring the trauma for so long. It is heartening to know that multiple routes are explored to bring the trapped men out. It is a morale booster to see relatives contacting the men inside the tunnel as a wider ‘lifeline’ is pierced through the 53 meters for sending quantities of food and other essential items for the men.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Extend Gaza ceasefire till truce

There has been a mixed reaction to the truce deal between Israel and Hamas, the exact details of which are yet to be disclosed. While Qatar that has mediated the deal says that the pause could be extended, Israel holds that the military operation will ‘resume and continue’ after the four-day pause. Postponing killings by a few days does little to disperse the gloom and doom in the region. What the region needs is not a temporary ceasefire or a lull in the war, but a permanent ceasefire or an end to the war.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Rahul diatribe against PM riling

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s diatribe against PM Modi and the Centre in the poll-bound states is continuing unbridled as the ‘yuvraj’ insists on caste-based census to know the true numbers of each community – with his new agenda ‘more the number, greater the quota’. Rahul Gandhi is ignorant of the fact that the general census will take care of these aspects. This trend is being portrayed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar, clamouring for more quota for the growing population of communities in the country, which is a dangerous trend. The Adani jibe at PM Modi by Rahul Gandhi is shameful and disgusting to be repeated always.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

During a public address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “panauti” (bad omen) in relation to India’s loss in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia. There is no justification for such remarks. If the Indian Cricket Team faces a defeat in a tournament, it’s a result of their efforts, and victories or losses are inherent to sports. Blaming the Prime Minister’s presence for the team’s loss is unreasonable, as their performance depends solely on their skills and dedication.

Vishal Mayur, Bengaluru

Hans cartoonist captures it all

Kudos to Manjul for the cartoon in The Hans India on November 22, 2023. It speaks not 1,000 but a billion words. Even a DSLR or action camera would not have caught the facial feelings of the PM Modi and the cricketers in the dressing room as depicted by Manjul. The cartoonist has read the Prime Minister’s mind before going to witness the World Cup final with Plan A and Plan B. The cartoon clearly shows ‘damned if you do it’ and ‘damned if you don’t do it’. Most of the subscribers of The Hans India love to see the cartoons in the morning before going to read the serious so-called headlines of the newspaper. Keep it up.

S M Hussain, Kadapa

Oz proved a better team in WC finals

The World Cup Final between India and Australia pitted overwhelming favourites India against a formidable and resurgent Australia. Everything was so well-planned and executed by Pat Cummins. Right from the toss and the decision to field first, everything fell in place for Team Australia. Though India struck early and picked three wickets, both Travis Head and Labushange kept their composure and found their way out of the situation and won comfortably. Team India has to take comfort from the fact that they lost to a better Team and it was simply not their day The future of Indian cricket is bright and this World Cup has given good opportunity to players like Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer, Shubham Gill, Shami and Mohd Siraj. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were at their best and K L Rahul was excellent behind the stumps. Kudos to coach Rahul Dravid for shaping the future of Indian cricket.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad