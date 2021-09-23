MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd September 2021

Kowtowing to bosses

'Humiliating the Babu' (THI letter, Sept. 22) is a reflection of idiocy on the part of politicians belittling their bureaucrats. I'm sure 'bureaucrats pick our slippers' is a refutable comment but if it goes like' pick the suitcase,' it'd mean a lot even to a common man that the politicians and some IAS officers go hand in glove and disrespect the constitutional norms and the 'suitcase' is their self-appeasing phrase for appraisal of any favour to the bigwigs who reciprocate with suitcases. Earlier clan're upright but now they're a few. In Germany, I noticed a top boss going down to his secretary to get a sort done rather than he calling the latter to his office unlike here.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam.

Biden must walk the talk

In his first UNGA address, Biden reiterated US' commitment to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons; he did not utter a word on lifting the US sanctions. He subscribed to the 'two state solution' theory as the best way to ensure peace in the Middle East; he did not disapprove of the continuing illegal Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territory, demonstrating the US' unconcealed bias in favour of Israel. As the leader of 'the land of freedom,' Biden took care to emphasize that 'democracy remains the best tool to unlock the full human potential' and that human rights and dignity are of paramount importance. He urged world leaders to use technology 'to empower people and not to deepen repression.' In saying that 'one in three persons do not have access to adequate food' and pledging $10 billion to fight hunger globally, he underlined the need to address the problem of global hunger. Perhaps Biden's debut address to the 76th session of the UN General Assembly was the best a US President could make, given his 'obligation' to protect and promote 'American interests.' The general tenor of the address went down well with the gathering of world leaders and the world audience. Past experience shows that US Presidents usually talked the talk. President Biden should prove that he can walk the walk.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

Vaccine racism by UK

The travel policy of UK not considering the travellers from India who had been fully vaccinated for Covid, as officially vaccinated for getting relaxation from 10 days mandatory quarantine is discriminatory. It's nothing but an act of doubting India's vaccines and vaccination against covid. The UN-approved Covishield, which is widely used in India,actually has got UK licence. Ironically, UK had imported and used the same vaccine, officially in thier vaccination programme previously.So its policy is defying any logic. India has registered, rightly its protest against the mindless policy of UK and warned it s reciprocal action. In the times of unabated virus spread, any vaccine racism anywhere shown by any country would jeopardize the unified action for universal vaccination. All approved vaccines should get equal treatment by all countries.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

II

Apropos "India Warns Britain Of Reciprocal Measures" (THI 22 Sept). In this regard , we all should appreciate the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram for calling off his visit to the UK as a protest against racist rule forcing the travellers from India to self-isolate at the given address in the UK, and get tested on the second and eighth day. While people like Tharoor can afford to drop his visit and others who have planned to visit UK for studies would face needless hurdle. Unfortunately, even India fully vaccinated (including Covishield) people without negative RT-PCR test were not allowed to meet President during his recent visit to Himachal as he was made to stay in private hotel after two staff members of Presidential Retreat were tested positive. It is unclear whether they were fully vaccinated. It is because of such skewed on-and-off rules, many people are not coming forward for vaccination. Of course, there is a possibility that the UK government more than our vaccine does not trust the certficate issued by our government. India's warning to Britain is of no use as we are yet to take a call on lifting tourists from abroad.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Let's understand their signs

23 September is recognised as International Day of Sign Languages to protect and support the cultural and linguistic identity of all deaf people. There are about 70 million deaf people worldwide and 80% of them live in developing countries. A common man hitherto faces many problems, be it socially or financially, in developing countries. Then come our specially-abled brothers and sisters who still manage to conquer the obstacles and triumph. What could be more humanising than communicating with someone who is just like us yet different? The day reminds us that sign Languages are in equal status to spoken languages. Everyone should once in their life try to learn a sign language and communicate with the needy. At least we can try to learn the pidgin form of sign language that is not as complex as the natural sign languages and has a limited lexicon.

Anushka Jaiswal,

Ujjain

TDS burden on senior citizens

The economists of SBI say that a relook on the taxes on interest on the deposits is absolutely right. At least the deposits made by senior citizens who are solely dependent on that for their livelihood is to be considered. Banks deduct TDS on interest income on deposits over Rs 40,000 for general public and over Rs 50,000 for senior citizens which is unjustified.In fact, the real rate of return on bank deposits has been negative for a sizable period of time as the RBI thought supporting growth is its primary goal. It is abundantly clear that sustenation of growth is primary and the low interest rates of banks on the public deposits is unlikely to make a north-bound movement any time as liquidity continues to be plentiful. How much time the banks and government loot the poor depositors' interest through TDS and make livelihood difficult, especially, for the senior citizens who are solely dependent on the interest?

T Hanumantha Rao, Anakapalle