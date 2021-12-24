MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th December 2021

Cooking is an art

"Gourmet delights: Gone were the days" scripted by Dr Mohan Kanda (THI, December 23) appears to be an extension of article written by Dr Ramu S on "Indian food" published on Dec 22 with different notations. Even today there are gourmands when gourmet items are prepared. I am one among them.

Cooking is an art and my wife is an expert in that which she learned from my mother and my one time menu is always sumptuous. We, very orthodox family, never used onion and garlic and rarely eat hotel food during pilgrimage tours and usually fill our tummies with oil free tiffins where pure vegetarian hotels are not available. So to say even these days of tasteful curry points, modern foods available outside, some communities - to speak the truth immaculate Brahmins do not get enticed.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

A complex scenario

Dr Ramu Suravajjula's write-up dwelling on aspects of Indian food and scientific system of medicines that offer safe, quick and extremely effective method of healing is informative. Though allopathy is widely used, yet Ayush has also gained widespread importance if one goes by lakhs of people patronising it without complaints. Besides, Pranic healing widely practised in ancient civilisations is also in practice because it is a simple yet powerful and effective no-touch energy healing.

Though food restrictions and food combinations and side effects varies in every system of medicine because each one has its own limitations, as a result people are adopting one or more system of medicine besides Allopathy in order to get relief from pain to a large extent and from any ailment is a fact.

However, what is more confusing is the dietary restrictions in the name of health and helpful tips issued by every Tom, Dick and Harry on social media to stay fit and healthy.

To end the dilemma, what is utmost important for any one is first to choose a system of medicine with full faith and confidence, follow the instructions prescribed with regard to intake of medicines and food restrictions diligently which however is determined only after in-depth check-up of the body. All said and done, applying the principle 'Likes cure Like", what is paramount is adoption of a system of medicine and advice of Doctor from time to time.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Let IT searches get transparent

In recent times the searches by the IT department on various persons are on the rise. Recently it carried out searches in different parts of the country against several entities related to the manufacturing the Chinese mobile phones on suspicion of tax evasion.

It is good to see and such searches should increase on different activities also. For example take the case of IPL cricket tournament where the sponsors announce money in crores of rupees to players and auction them Does the IT department not know this? But we do not see any search is carried on the players' income and check whether the tax is paid or not.

In the same way the film personalities all over India are paid bulk amounts for a single picture especially the prominent actors and actresses which is reported in the media. Why each and every actor's assets are not assessed and necessary taxes are collected. Again, in the cases of big firms searches are to be done and all the results of these cases must be openly published so that public knows it and the government taxes increase a lot.

TSN Rao, Bhimavaram

Corruption in judicial appointments

As the winter session of the Parliament came to end there was one speech that was underreported by the national media. This speech was given by CPI MP John Brittas and it focused on how the collegium system is full of corruption, nepotism and dynasticism. It accused the collegium system is shrouded in mystery, secrecy and darkness. No other countries around the world use the kind of system where judges appoint judges. The system of collegium is not only baised but full of loopholes. There is no criteria for the appointment or transfer of judges. The judicial system is sinking into oligarchy.

The need of the hour is the formation of "National Judge Appointment Commission". It will not only provide diversity in judges but will also provide transparency and accountability in its process.

It will also provide the representation of people from different sectors of the nation. As Brittas said in his speech the BJP government

has always been hard on Congress for dynasticism why are they mum about it? These reforms are must for India and debates should be

held for it. It is unfortunate that his speech went largely unnoticed by the national media.

Rajat Jain, Ujjain

Smashing the glass ceiling, commando style!

It is indeed a matter of pride to know that women commandoes are to be deployed by the CRPF for the security and protection of VVIPs which includes the Union home minister and some top political leaders and other Z -plus protectees.

The induction of women commandoes for VIP security truly

goes to show that the government is all set to fulfil its aim and promise of giving more empowerment to women and take the nation to gender equality , parity , women upliftment and empowerment.

It also puts an end to gender bias.This reposes the faith and trust of the nation in 'Nari Shakthi ' .

The first batch of women commandos will comprise 32 female

combatants who have been trained in an array of duties to protect high-risk personalities, including accompanying them during election and other official tours across the country. The women commandos have completed a 10-week long training in unarmed combat, body frisking and special-weapons firing.

M Pradyu, Kannur