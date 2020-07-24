MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th july 2020

Lokmanya Tilak, a great source of inspiration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to the great freedom fighters Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandrashekhar Azad on their 164th and 114th birth anniversary. Both the freedom fighters played a significant role in the Indian Independence Movement. Tilak is famous for his multi-faceted personality as a philosopher, a mathematician, promoter of dharma and a legal expert. He was conferred the title of 'Lokmanya'. The tough and fiery journalism of Lokmanya Tilak was instrumental in initiating the movement during pre-Independence period for bringing about change in the mental setup of the people. His idea of service in education field was very expansive and noble. The idea of creating awareness among the people, take them to a new era creating new hopes among them and their implementation started taking root in his mind. As a part of this mission, he decided to start two newspapers, 'Kesari' in Marathi and 'Maratha' in English. Tilak believed in journalism as a right to form public opinion. He clarified that the newspapers have a right to form public opinion and it is the duty of a newspaper to bring to the notice of the government. "Freedom is my birth right. So long as it is awake within me, I am not old," said Lokmanya Tilak. One can learn self-dedication, self-respect and the motivation of giving all for its motherland's freedom from Tilak's life. His life is the perfect example of simple living and high thinking. He led a simple life, and offered himself, body and soul, to the service of the nation. Bal Gangadhar Tilak's life inspires us to be like him and do whatever we can do for our country.

Shriya Indrakumar Tripathi, Omkar Nagar, Nagpur, Maharashtra

India, next big investment hub

This refers to the report 'PM invites US firms to invest in India' (The Hans India, July 23).India is now being seen as the next big investment hub in the world, since the world is boycotting China. The Prime Minister inviting foreign countries will play a prominent role in boosting the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan launched by the Central government. Undoubtedly, India is emerging as the land of opportunities for economic growth and development for itself and for the world. The capability of India today is not unknown to the world. Just like two sides of the same coin, even though corona is a harmful virus, but it has brought with it opportunities for India's economic growth.

Surbhi Attreya, Meerut, UP

Adhere to norms to prevent corona spread

The upsurge in the Covid-19 positive cases is a cause for concern. During the lockdown period, only shops and establishments selling essential items were allowed, that too for prescribed hours. There was strict vigilance on movement of people in identified areas and only those with genuine needs were allowed. With unlocking, the restrictions are relaxed in a phased manner and one could see huge crowds at all the marketplaces. Some people are not adhering to basic precautions such as practicing social distancing, wearing of face mask etc., unmindful of the consequences. It is time the authorities concerned take stringent measures to enforce the rules and impose penalties on violators in order to contain further spread of the deadly virus.

A S P Sarma, Akkayyapalem, Visakhapatnam

U'khand HC's rule on temple Act should be challenged in SC

The judgment of the Uttarakhand High Court upholding the Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act 2019 which brought 51 temples in the State under control of a State government appointed board appears to be strange. The court held that Hinduism is not a religion, is only Sanatan Dharma, there are no denominations or sections or sects in Sanatan Dharma and therefore the protection under Article-14 of the Constitution does not extend to temples of the Hindus. If it is not a religion, what is it? While groups of Islam and Christianity can claim the right under Article-14, don't the Hindus or every caste among Hindus have any right for establishing and managing their places of worship called temples? It is necessary that this order of the Uttarakhand High Court should be challenged in the Supreme Court immediately so that Hindus are not treated as non-entities.

Dr T H Chowdary, Karkhana, Secunderabad