MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th January 2021

Let's rededicate to the cause of nation

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose dreamt of a strong and powerful India, and his 125th birth anniversary must remind us the efforts and selfless sacrifices of innumerable countrymen in achieving freedom of the country. The day of his birth, 23rd January is called as 'Parakram Divas' as an apt gesture in remembering Netaji, every year. It will help us rededicate ourselves to the cause of the nation as Prime Minister has said Bose was an idol, in the ideal of nationalism, while addressing the crowd at Kolkata's Victoria Memorial, on the historic birthday of Subhash Chandra Bose.

If Netaji had been alive at the time when India became Independent, the prevailing border crisis with China and Pakistan would not have happened, the effect of which the country is enduring, after more than seventy years of freedom, from the British rule. As an anti-climax to the historic event, held on the 23rd January at Kolkata, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who discontinued her address at the event, when the crowd began chanting 'Jai Sriram' slogans got irritated to no end. The chanting of the slogan is an anathema to Mamata Banerjee, that she sees it as a BJP slogan, aimed against her party, TMC.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Biden's move on Paris Accord towards right direction

Kudos to the new US president Joe Biden for beginning his presidency by taking many important decisions notably on re-joining the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organisation (WHO). Both decisions are significant for environmental protection and public health across the globe. It is pertinent to note that the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has reported that the year 2020 was one of the three warmest years on record putting further credence to what scientists have been warning of persistent global warming and climate change trend.

The Paris Agreement aims to limit global temperature rise to 2degrees C above the pre-industrial level. The Trump administration withdrew the US from the Climate Agreement contending that the agreement would undermine the US economy and put the country at a permanent disadvantage. The US withdrawal which took effect on November 4, 2020, is now reversed by the new president Biden on the very first day of his administration which shows his concern for the environmental degradation. To meet the climate challenge and to bring down GHG emissions, the inter-governmental response is needed in the light of the Paris Agreement. The Biden government's decision is a step in the right direction lends support to the global efforts for climate change mitigation.

Dr E R Subrahmanyam, Amalapuram, EG dist, AP

Well done, India!

January 19, yes, once again the Australian soil which witnessed one of the greatest comebacks ever made in the history of Test Cricket chasing down an improbable total of 324 on a wearing fifth day pitch at the Australian fortress - Gabba by a depleted and inexperienced Indian side –only in terms of number of Tests played between them but certainly not in terms of attitude, grit, determination, focus, calmness and courage thereby rewriting the history. It was on the same day in Australia 12 years ago in Perth where India won the heart of everyone by overcoming Australians after all the drama of monkey gate and poor umpiring incidents in Sydney. From Day 1, till the first hour of third session on day 5, it was all about saving the match for India.

But as they say, cricket is a funny old game, the young guns of India turned it around and gave Aussies the knockout punch with some amazing hitting in the final hour of play to seal the Border-Gavaskar trophy for the second consecutive time down under. It was a complete team performance and brilliantly led by Rahane who set the tone with a magnificent hundred at Melbourne. This series win especially after the Adelaide debacle will be cherished for a very long time not only by the Indian fans but also by the entire cricketing fraternity across the globe. Well done, India!

Dr Vinay Kumar MS, Hosapete, Karnataka