MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th july 2020

A million-dollar question

The speed with which Covid-19 pandemic is spreading by each passing day has certainly left the people world over in a state of utter shock and disbelief. It is uncertain if we can put the fast-spreading virus in check in the near future. Many pharma companies are toiling hard out to find a vaccine to chase the pandemic out of this world. We should also try our best to keep the virus at bay by following physical distance and keeping our hands clean and disinfected. Prime Minister, contrasting to available vaccines, says the perfect vaccine is yet to come. Predictions are in the air that this pandemic will rise in multiples up to the first quarter of next year. How to drive out this devil remains a million-dollar question.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Community spread of Covid-19 will be disastrous

Coronavirus which has been creating panic in India for the last six months took an ugly turn by becoming 'community transmission virus'. The Kerala government identified the first community spread and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) is of the view that the trend has started, and the situation is pretty bad. ICMR is ramping up testing facilities regularly in urban limits turning a Nelson's eye to rural areas which are highly prone to the diseases because of unsanitary environment. It is a viral disease that spreads very fast. To contain the disease there are only two options. Firstly, 70 per cent population contracts the disease and gets immune, and the rest is getting an immunisation. According to ICMR, there has to be phases of trials then human trial, then efficacy and side effects. Also, importantly it has to be seen how long this immunity will last because most of the patients are unable to go beyond three months of immunity. The virus seems to be all set fir explosion in Telangana. The Union government has failed to contain the spread of Covidd-19 control, so the State government shall initiate proactive measure like forming a two-member team including the of MLA and District Health Officer in each constituency. It should ensure strict implementation of social distancing, business closures, working from home, hospital space optimisation, expanding fatality management systems and establishing robust systems to conduct testing at homes and quarantine every new case of the virus under its jurisdiction. Covid-19 is a lethal, virulent pathogen that can only be stopped with bold action from local leaders.

Seetharam Basaani, Hanamkonda

India can be number one in development

India had the best chance to keep China in backwards. And now is the right time, according to Michael Pompeo, the US Secretary of State. He said if India would reduce depending on Chinese companies, it would be possible. Pompeo said these words during 'Indian Ideas' a programme which was organised on Wednesday. We will take his words as inspirational and start doing it. We all know that we will buy most of the things from China only. So, we have to reduce them slowly. We have to manufacture more Indian products. We have to buy products which are manufactured in India. Unfortunately, we are more interested to buy more Chinese products than Indian products. We buy China products from small things like safety pins to big things like computers, phones etc. We should stop giving works to China companies to construct bridges, tracks for metro trains etc. We should come to that state where we have the ability and power to manufacture all products in India itself. We should appreciate our government for banning 59 Chinese apps. In this way, we can beat China in development. Not only China, we call beat America also. We can be the number one in development.

TVS Suchitra, Khammam