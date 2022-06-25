MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th June 2022

BJP behind split of Shiv Sena

We have heard it straight from the horse's mouth. Eknath Shinde has revealed that the entire operation of splitting the Shiv Sena was supported by a 'national party.' There are no prizes for guessing which party it is. He gave the clue, of course for whom it was needed, that it was the party, a 'superpower' that taught Pakistan a lesson.

The strength and confidence of Eknath Shinde appears to be emanating more from BJP's support than the number of MLAs owing allegiance to him. It falls on the BJP to convincingly rebut the charge that the threat of using central agencies has facilitated the revolt against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. From where or whom Eknath Shinde gets the funds to ferry and feed the MLAs can be placed in the public domain in public interest.

The political drama in Maharashtra is an indictment of the party in power at the Centre for damaging the cause of democracy by taking advantage of disparate parties, ideologies and ambitions and loyalties in the furtherance of its interest.

G David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)

II

The Maharashtra political turmoil has been running like thriller episodes on OTT screen. Though the story line is wafer thin, the drama is interesting. If no single party can get required numbers to rule, the composition of ingredients tends to change more often than not, irrespective of ideological stance, thanks to the opportunistic politics.

The breakaway group of ruling Shiva Sena boasts about the blessings of a national party. The only National party which gets political advantage with the developments there denies its role openly. The court's ruling in Bommai case has put restrictions on Governor and the Centre to go overboard in dealing with such matters. The vulnerability of coalition governments to machinations dissuade one to think of ideas like one nation one poll.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Murmu right choice for Prez post

The choice of Droupadi Murmu as Presidential candidate by BJP is a master stroke. Better it had been if she could be a consensus candidate. India is a mature democracy by reposing faith in an Adivasi for the highest post of the republic. NDA is upholding that tradition.

No doubt the well educated voters even from the opposition would be tempted to cast their vote in favor this daughter of our tribal zone for a better cause with a convincing reason. With Orissa Chief Minister joining the NDA in supporting Murmu, the result is a foregone conclusion from all angles.

The BJP has always stressed that it is far different from the upper caste, upper class party that it is perceived to be and the choice of Murmu, belonging to the Adivasi community, a particularly marginal group in India, is a big move in that direction.

M R Jayanthi Mani, Mumbai

II

Undoubtedly NDA's nominee Droupadi Murmu's win in the Presidential poll is a cakewalk. TRS party is extending its solidarity in favour of Sinha satisfying itself that he is not a Congressman. YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh plays a vital role in the support of NDA since it possess tremendous majority which can tilt the result on any side in the election.

But it's Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has his personal reasons in lending support to BJP and BJP cannot see the win to Murmu without YSRCP support. This party could not utilise this opportunity to get certain pending demands accepted by the Centre in respect of special status, Polavaram project, three capitals, needed financial aid, etc. Political relationships, despite animosities among parties, are momentarily maintained on quid-pro-quo basis until their purposes are served.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

III

If it is true that the cine director Ram Gopal Verma made objectionable comments against Droupadi Ji, the nominee for the post of President of India, everyone should protest and call him MAREECHA KAMSA VERMA and take a vow stop seeing his pictures hereafter.

R Sarva Jagannadha Reddy, Tirupati

Stop over exploitation of resources

Pollution occurs when environmental changes create health hazards or when they are harmful to domestic, industrial, agricultural, recreational or other legitimate uses of environmental components of livestock, wildlife, fish, aquatic life and other biological species.

Pollution of the environment is directly or indirectly affecting adversely human wealth and their well-being. If appropriate steps are not taken to control environmental degradation, life will become miserable. In fact, pollution has become a great menace of life.

C K Subramaniam, Chennai