MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th April 2021

Justice Ramana's appointment as CJI a moment of pride for Telugus

Justice N. V. Ramana's appointment as 48th Chief Justice of India is a moment of pride for Telugu people and, his batchmates in Nagarjuna University in particular. He happens to be the only second man from Telugu States to reach the pinnacle in legal profession. As Justice Ramana's batchmate as well as his roommate during 1979-82, we feel proud of his success. His friends recall how Mr Ramana was very active as a law student and students' union leader in those days. During his illustrious career, Justice Ramana has earned popularity for speedy disposal of pending cases and delivering land mark judgments. There is no doubt that Justice Ramana will carry forward his good work and bring credit to the high office he holds. We are fully hopeful that he will uphold democratic values and protect the image of the Supreme Court of India.

M.V Gona Reddy , Former president of State Principals Association, Nalgonda

Give jobs to kin of deceased cops

In Nalgonda district five police officials took voluntary retirement on medical grounds since 2014 and four of them died due to various chronic diseases.

As per GO (MS No 661, dated 23-10-2008), one of their sons/daughters are eligible for compassionate appointments, as all of them retired from service five years before superannuation and fulfilled the condition of the GO. As per the GO, 5% of vacancies are reserved for compassionate appointments.

But, the legal heirs of the deceased police personnel have been waiting in vain for jobs since 2014 in the district.

The SP of Nalgonda has even written to the DGP for clearance to the appointments on compassionate grounds. The DGP wrote a letter on 15-11-2020 to Principal Secretary, Home, and requested for relaxation of rules. Accordingly, the file was cleared by GAD and also approved by the Home Minister for relaxation of rules as per file No.9487/Services-2/2020.

The chairman TSLC & MLA, Nalgonda, also sent a letter to the CM for relaxation of rules. We request the CM to solve their problem and ensure speedy clearance to provision of jobs to the kin of deceased police personnel on compassionate grounds as they have been suffering hardships for the last 7 years.

Dasari Yadagiri , Nalgonda