MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th Dec 2024

PM skips key issue in tribute to Atalji

This refers to PM Narendra Modi’s write-up: “A tribute to Atal ji, who shaped India with his vision & resolve” (Hans, Dec 25). The entire narration on ABV is realistic and interesting but purely one-sided. ABV is no doubt, a great visionary and renowned political personality with selfless service. He used to say that he is a servant of this nation. Modi did not touch upon how ABV was appreciated by even opposition leaders. I like to repeat what I wrote a year ago in this column. Nehru patiently listened to ABV’s eloquent and relevant speeches in Parliament and trusted in him as nation’s future leader. On one occasion, ABV praised Indira Gandhi. Modi could have spared a few lines out of his lengthy essay.

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

X’mas message resonates with all

Apropos “Christmas in India is much more than religious festivity” (Dec. 25). Even if one is not a Christian, there can be no denying about the Christmas message of ‘Peace to men of goodwill’. Despite cultural differences between the West and the rest of the world, Christmas continues to be celebrated across all regions of the world. Therefore, it is unfortunate that disruptions during religious rituals by some misguided right-wing members have become all too common in the nation. Many places in rural India ask for police protection due to fear of being attacked. The right wingers are fighting a losing battle against Christmas because it is no longer something celebrated only by Christians. Glory to God cannot be the bone of contention nor is its ‘Peace to men of goodwill’ message.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

***

The editorial is apt and enlightens the significance of celebration of Christmas on the 25th of December every year across the world by people belonging to different faiths and races, embodying connectedness of human beings with God and with one another. In India, the high point of the celebrations of the day, though, has a mix of religious and historical significance. It characterises relationship and bond we forge with one another in many ways. Further, the day also marks the remembrance of great men with a vision and calibre for their immense contribution in different fields and as well the philosopher, politician, writer and statesmen, Rajaji and Atal Behari Vajpayee who guided and shaped the destiny of India.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Cine hero worship taking ugly turn

What is the use of making an analysis of the film in a negative way after it made record collections. It is highly deplorable that common people have become blind to the inglorious and awkward scenes in films these days. They have become so narrow-minded that they involve in hero-worship rather than a sensi-ble look at the feature films. The actors, too, have become arrogant and senseless to what role they are playing and in which way? They have utter disregard for the impact films have on the the psyche of soci-ety. Directors and producers are too selfish to look beyond collections.

M Chandrasekhar, Kadapa

Benegal’s films have social realism

With the demise of a humble filmmaker, Shyam Benegal, the lone lingering soul of Bollywood made its exit. He carved out a niche with his films made with socially purposeful aims by exposing the feudalistic excesses on the marginalised sections of our society in the past. He never bothered about the commer-cial success of his films, awards and honours still chose to adorn the pioneer of parallel cinema in India, those with serious content, realism and naturalism.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad