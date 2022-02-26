MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th February 2022

Russia-Ukraine war

The inevitable has happened at last. Russia invading Ukraine that began as a military exercise by Russia, culminating in annexing the two eastern Ukraine provinces that are pro-Russia. Attack on Ukraine proved a cakewalk for Russia, causing enormous concern to the world in general. As expected the United Nations proved a mute spectator to the goings on, while NATO and the European Union kept away from any military intervention in Ukraine - promising severe economic sanctions against Russia. Genesis of the Russian invasion is attributed to the fact that NATO nations, especially Turkey, are intending on cutting off Russia from using the Panama canal in the Black Sea, thus isolating Russia from having commercial and naval access to European countries. India is in an unenviable position to give any advice to Russia, as India's dependence on Russia is more than that of the US.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

The Russia and Ukraine war has divided the world. With the European nation standing by Ukraine for reasons well known as some economic recovery may be possible through supply of arms to Ukraine. For India both Russia and Ukraine are strategically important, however our stand when it comes to integrity of the later independent recognised country seems to be bit awkward when we ourselves are fighting to safeguard the integrity of J&K , (whose integrity partially affected after scrapping of Article 370 and converting it as Union territory) from Pakistan and Arunachal Pradesh from China. I don't know why we could not have stood by the integrity of Ukraine whose independence has been attacked by Russia. Are we not supposed to stand with a nation whose integrity is at stake? Hope PM has told Putin when to integrity he is "sakth" (strict) and Russia needs to respect Ukraine as an independent nation.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

In the first biggest attack in Europe by one state against another since World War 2, Russia invaded Ukraine and issued a stern warning. Explosions and gunfire could be heard in Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv. The attack has so far killed at least eight people and many injured in the attack. The assault, which was condemned by various world leaders, caused a surge in oil prices to a seven-year high and a crash in the stock markets. Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed in a televised address that he had "ordered a special military operation" to protect people, including Russians, who had been subjected to "genocide by Ukraine", a claim which the West has dismissed in the past as absurd.

It is time to understand Russian aggression. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the attack saying Russia wanted to destroy his state and asked for world leaders to provide large-scale defence support and to protect Ukrainian airspace from the aggressor.

The U.S., the U.K. and the European Union vowed to impose wide-ranging sanctions against Russia. The attack took place even as the UNSC held an emergency meeting to stop the invasion. Indian PM had a lengthy talk with Putin to defuse tension in Europe as Ukraine witnessed bomb war.

M R Jayanthi, Coimbatore

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is right in stating Russian President Vladimir Putin a "dictator". By launching a full-fledged war against Ukraine, Mr Putin has blatantly publicized his policy of "My way or the highway". The whole conflict between the two nations revolves around Ukraine's desire of joining NATO, to which Russia objects. Inarguably, Russia's objection and concerns are legitimate to an extent. If Ukraine acquires the membership of NATO, there will be a significant rise in the military presence of the West in the adjoining regions of Russia which may pose a threat to its territorial integrity. But this should not stop Ukraine, a sovereign nation, to join an alliance it wants. Peaceful dialogues and sensible negotiations must have been the need of the hour. But Mr. Putin by sanctioning war, has taken the conflict to a different stage.

Tushar Anand, Patna

Forest fires and the planet

Predictions about forest fires reaching higher levels in the near future should make the heads of all nations sit up and take notice and formulate plans and policies to lower the risks of forest fires. However the world leaders are more concerned about geopolitical tensions. Forest fires have the ability to devastate the entire planet. Wildlife will be badly affected and economies are going to suffer.

No nation is safe and we would do well to remember that while we may have political boundaries and political differences, the earth is the only home we have and it is in the interests of all nations to protect it. Hotter temperatures are vital ingredient in forest fires and with global warning more fires are inevitable. It is yet not too late to step back from the brink of destruction. Will humankind be wise enough to forget whatever political differences they may have and work together to save the planet?

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai