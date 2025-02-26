MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th February 2025

World Bank report far from reality

PM Narendra Modi is citing the World Bank’s Global Economic Prosperity Report that says that India will remain the world’s fastest growing economy. Notwithstanding the WB’s comments, we need to introspect as to why our growth rate is shrinking, unemployment rising, rise in inflation is killing the savings, etc., US is biggest contributor to World Bank, and incidentally we are at a threshold of trade war with US impacting our exports. The praises by World Bank hence can’t be taken at its face value, in fact if India falls into debt trap, it will only benefit our creditors.

P R Ravinder, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad.

Frustration high among new generation

Kerala, despite being called ‘God’s Own Country’ is often in news for wrong reasons of rape, drugs, mass suicides and murders. The gruesome incident near Thiruvananthapuram, a young man of 23, killed five persons - 4 belonging to his family that included his grandmother, younger brother, uncle and aunt, the fifth victim was his girlfriend. The killer Afan did not spare his own mother who is said to be in a critical condition. Personal frustrations and self-justified reasons are behind these despicable acts that society cannot afford to ignore. Such tendencies must be curbed among the new generation, and the responsibility must be on part of all – teachers – parents – society; not to be impulsive, but to be aware of consequences of one’s action; and the aftermath.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Records aside, will Rekha – Atishi be constructive?

Atishi Marlena of AAP is the 1st woman LOP (Leader of Opposition) in the history of the Delhi Assembly. What a unique record (even while on the losing side). Rekha Gupta is the 4th woman CM of Delhi (after Sushma, Shiela and Atishi). Hope both women Rekha - Athishi (and their teams) would cooperatively - constructively develop Delhi (without slugfest, theatricals, histrionics, lung power and hurdles).

Sreelekha PS, Secunderabad, Telangana

Kohli back with a bang

King Kohli’s superb hat-trick of achievements in the ODI vs. Pak in the Champions Trophy - 2025 (on 23rd Feb 2025), which was won by India. 1) Most international (82) centuries if all the 3 formats are considered (30 in tests, 51 in ODIs, 1 in T20).2) Most catches (158) (surpassing Mohd. Azharuddin’s 146) and 3) Fastest to reach 14,000 runs club, in just 287 innings (club already has 2 members: Sachin Tendulkar of Indian (in 350 innings) and Kumara Sangakkara of Sri Lanka (in 378 innings).

PVP Madhu Nivriti, Boudhnagar, Telangana

The corruption booger

The CAG report containing details of furniture procured at alleged high rates will soon be put up in the parliament for debate and actions will follow accordingly. The point to ponder is will it be made use of by the present incumbent CM? If so, does it not make him/her also responsible for enjoying the luxury? Unlike President Trump’s desk which has been replaced just because booger was applied on it by a child. Can India afford to follow the same method to discard all such items if the booger of corruption is detected on it? Is it not a point worth pondering; let the wise decide.

RS Narula, Patiala

Appreciate struggles/protests

Activist VP Suhra who is on a hunger strike in Jantar Mantar in Delhi demanding equal inheritance rights for Muslim women was arrested by Delhi police and later released on bail. Years ago, it was a woman Mary Roy whose struggles won equal inheritance rights for Christian women. Struggles of the likes of Suhra must be appreciated and considered by merit and their demands met instead of stricturing them. The incident also reinforces the need for a Uniform Civil Code in the country.

Dr. George Jacob, Kochi