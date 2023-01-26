MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th January 2023

Nasty state of affairs in Telangana

It is most unfortunate that cold war between an elected government and constitutional head, the Governor, for the last two years has been sending wrong signals not only in the state of Telangana but the rest of India also as it is drawing shadows on the national Republic Day programme as Chief Minister of Telangana advised the Governor to have separate programme in Raj Bhavan itself without attending the state government programme for second consecutive year (The Hans India, Jan 24) unlike in the past seven decades. It is indeed unpalatable that the personal differences of CM Telangana with Governor are affecting Republic Day function as it is a national pride of the country. Irrespective of anything, personal or political, Republic Day programme should be conducted with pomp and show in this year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Narrow personal issues with the constitutional head are unwanted and not a healthy sign for the government and it is just not only disrespecting the head of the constitution but also representative of President of the country.

JP Reddy, Nalgonda

II

India is completing its 73rd year Republic Day on January 26 after solemnly resolving to constitute Sovereign, Socialistic Secular and Democratic Republic which were enshrined in our exhaustive and comprehensive constitution consisting of Articles, Schedules and Chapters and which work as a guide to all political leaders and other people of all walks of life. No laxity is left in this large volume. However, in the passage of time, selfishness, power, nepotism and more so mounting high rate of corruption are burning the core values of our constitution. More than sixty percent of elected representatives in the past and present are reported to be corrupt and criminal record holders. Deterioration of democratic values are tobe set in order to see India a developed one by 2047 to realise the dream of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

III

Politics should not be involved in such an important occasion which certainly tarnishes the image of a politician who always only capitalises on 'emotional issues' at different points of time for political survival. All the intelligentsia should understand this nasty state of affairs in TS in cornering a single lady Governor on such an important issue which concerns not only the people of Telangana but the entire country in the spirit of national integrity and patriotism to the mother nation. By advising the Governor to perform celebrations in Raj Bhavan, the CM may have succeeded in showing that he is the' king ' but history has shown that kings got dethroned by their own acts of mischief over a period of time.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Constitution values, ideals at stake

At the time of India celebrating its seventy fourth Republic day in this year, the nation is witnessing a war of words between the top executive and the judiciary. The procedure of selecting judges by collegium is found to be at fault to the Executive. The judiciary has revealed the executive's non-compliance with it regarding some genuine selections on flimsy grounds. Again the latter has expressed concern over revealing such secrets. There seems to be no end to the ongoing slugfest between the pillars of democracy. There is no place for one-upmanship of one pillar over another.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

II

We are celebrating Independence and Republic Days ceremoniously by getting the national flag hoisted by the local leaders in every street in villages, towns and cities and reciting national anthem and distribution of confectionary to the gathering public. Coming to our present democracy, it is full of vengeance, hatred, animosities and pelting of abusive language. If politicians are perfect in practising the core values of our parliamentary system in letter and spirit that is – For the people, By the people and Of the people – Indian democracy can be rated the best in the world. People of this country elected Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014 and in 2019 with a fond of hope of setting right the deep rooted maladies but it could not rise to the expectations.

NSL Gowtami, Hyderabad

A proud moment for India

It is proud, prestigious and super thrilled to see that S S Rajamouli's period block buster creates history with the film hit track "Naatu Naatu" earning an Oscar nomination in the best song category. This is the third major international recognition for "Naatu Naatu." Kudos to SS. Rajamouli and RRR team for taking the Telugu cinema to the world stage. Proud to see South Indian film industry making intelligent, logistic and great movies.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet