MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th June 2023

Oppn unity if differences thrashed out

The analysis, “Forging Opposition unity: An uphill task,” was an apt article. A mega Opposition meeting hosted by Nitish Kumar in Patna has given a hope that if all political parties are united definitely, BJP will not cross 100 mark in next Parliament elections. It is good to note that every leader in the meeting has emphasised that the purpose of the unity was not to grab power but save the Indian democracy from the machinations of RSS and BJP. Still, Opposition unity is a mirage because there is always a problem with Opposition unity as every leader wants to become Prime Minister. There are differences between the AAP and Congress on the ‘black ordinance.’ Hope it will be sorted out at the next Simla meeting.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

II

Barring 2 CMs of Telugu States, 17 other Opposition Parties had come under one umbrella at Patna Meet on Friday and announced their single-point agenda in the forthcoming General Elections to defeat BJP and end the dictatorial rule. Undoubtedly, this is a Herculean task for the Opposition Parties and we need to see how long they can sustain this unity. Nevertheless, a strong and healthy opposition is the need of the hour to check the dictatorial ruling party, be it the BJP or any other Party in power.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

III

The meeting would have been a decisive first step in the months-long effort to unite top anti-BJP outfits representing different ideologies. But it was conspicuous by the absence of many regional heavyweights, leaving a lot to be desired. Each party has been putting forth its own demands and insisting on a climbdown by the Congress. In fact, most of the parties do not like the grand old Congress party as everybody knows how the party behaves after coming to power. The first meeting gave an impression that every party wants its own pound of flesh to be decided before joining hands to defeat the BJP.

TSN Rao, Hyderabad

Putin averts major challenge to his power



Wagner’s advance towards Moscow after taking over a regional military command in downtown Rostov-on-Don looked ominous and sent alarm, but its retreat came as an anti-climax and made all observers heave a sigh of relief. President Vladimir Putin who called the rebellion a ‘betrayal’ and a ‘stab in the back’ succeeded in quelling it by agreeing to a Belarus-brokered deal under which his erstwhile minion-turned-mutineer Prigozhin would be pardoned for the revolt and allowed to go to Belarus. Putin handled the insurrection adroitly and warded off a direct threat to his authority and grip on power.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Wishful thinking by AP BJP chief

Apropos ‘Huge response to BJP meets, says Somu.’ The BJP could win only 4 seats during 2014 assembly polls in AP in alliance with TDP and JSP and nil during 2019 by contesting on its own. Its performance in the past assembly polls since the formation of AP has also not been noteworthy. Against this background, it is surprising to note that the president of AP BJP is hoping to form his party’s government in AP after the 2024 assembly polls. There is a limit to wishful thinking or even daydreaming in politics that too in the Indian perspective. Somu Veerraju is a ‘local leader’ who is unable to carry the party on his shoulders. In fact, the party has no stalwart from AP except M Venkaiah Naidu whose prime time is over. As such Varanasi Ram Madhav, the general secretary of national BJP, is a potential candidate who could be groomed to take over AP BJP and project him as the future CM.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

DKS will provide thrust to Cong in TS

Refer to ‘DKS working as silent T strategist’ (June 25, 2023). This refers to news that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister K Shivakumar who was behind the mammoth victory of Congress in Karnataka in the recently held assembly elections there, is now in the process of testing waters in Telangana, to emerge as the main strategist in ensuring shoring up Congress’s fortunes in the state. The delayed action so far by Congress in this regard is baffling as to why Congress took so long in such a planning while the talent was available. In any case this is a good move that will make the ruling TRS even more alert in delivering things and speed up other pending and forgotten developmental aspects in the state.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Going soft on Bhushan will cost BJP dearly

BJP MP Brij Bushan, who is under fire for alleged sexual misconduct with Indian wrestlers, is set to attend the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election scheduled on July 11. Ineligible to contest, his name along with that of his son, the current vice-president of the federation has been nominated by Uttar Pradesh state unit for preparation of the electoral college. The man’s audacity will undoubtedly prove to be an undoing for the BJP in the long run. The man, still an accused in the molestation case, must have nothing to do with the Wrestling Federation of India under any capacity whatsoever.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi