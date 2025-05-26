MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th May 2025

Miss World pageant and the British doublespeak

These days, every event of importance at the national or international level is sought to be made controversial with the sole motive of damaging the image of India. Even the Miss World pageant is being spared. On one hand, Miss England Milla Magee makes some wild but serious allegations (ethical) about the organisers, while on the other hand, her country sends a replacement immediately ‘forgetting’ the allegations made by Magee. The same contestant has reportedly praised the proceedings she was part of between May 7 and 15. It seems certain vested interests are making concerted efforts by mudslinging everything related to India, directly or indirectly. Magee and the Miss World organisers should thrash it out, if at all there had been a hitch, and move on instead of damaging their own image.

Govardhana Myneedu, MG Road, Vijayawada

Tarnishing beauty pageant’s image

Miss England Mila Magee’s withdrawal from the ongoing Miss World beauty pageant in Hyderabad exposed the lack of ethics in the conduct of the event featuring a bevy of beauties and watched by millions. By turning the spotlight on the dark off-camera belly of beauty pageants, Magee has tried to make a difference. Her revelation that she was not at ease was an indictment of the organisers’ failure to create a relaxed atmosphere. Her use of strong words like ‘prostitute’ and ‘performing monkey’ to describe how she felt cannot be dismissed lightly. It was clear that being asked to wear make-up all the time and remain dressed in ball gowns throughout the day, parade in front of wealthy male sponsors and “socialize” with them as a gesture of appreciation for their financial contributions to the event deeply distressed her, forcing her to quit the show. If “socializing” meant or was a euphemism for “intimacy” and “favours”, it was utterly unethical. It was no better than the “casting couch” dogma in the film industry. Participants in a beauty pageant deserve their dignity. Beauty pageants must be conducted without reducing the participants into fleshy objects. Nevertheless, the withdrawal of a participant for a good reason is no reason to plead the case for beauty blindness and banning beauty pageants. It would be moral prudery. A beautiful woman or a man for that matter, an evolutionary product, is a joy forever. Viewing beauty platonically is no sin.

G. David Milton Maruthancode (TN)

Sponsors must ponder over Miss England’s jibes

The Miss World contest has run into controversy with the contestant from England Milla Magee quitting the global beauty competition alleging ill-treatment and humiliation. Magee said she felt like a performing monkey and was made to parade in front of wealthy male sponsors. Her comments mandate that the sponsors must view and analyse the aspects of the complaint pragmatically and avoid such happenings in the future.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

India should seize the Trump-Harvard fallout

Harvard University may have secured a temporary reprieve from the U.S. administration’s attempt to bar international students, but the confusion and fear triggered by this move—especially amid a series of recent policies perceived as hostile to foreigners—are forcing many Indian students to rethink their plans to study in the United States. The now-reversed decision to revoke Harvard’s ability to enrol international students would have disrupted the academic future of nearly 788 Indian students and thousands of others, forcing them to seek alternatives or face legal uncertainties. Beyond Harvard, this incident highlights broader tensions between the U.S. government and elite universities over issues like campus policy compliance and ideological concerns. Meanwhile, the episode underscores the volatility of U.S. immigration policies and raises important questions about the long-term accessibility of top-tier American education. However, it also presents an opportunity for strategic recalibration. Indian institutions such as the IITs and IIMs can seize this moment to strengthen international partnerships, attract displaced students, and position themselves as global education hubs. At a diplomatic level, India may use this disruption to push for more favourable visa policies for its students or encourage a shift toward alternative destinations like the UK, Canada, and Australia. While the immediate impact is unsettling, the situation opens doors for India to reimagine its educational and geopolitical engagement with the world.

Amarjeet Kumar, Hazaribagh