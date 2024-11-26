MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th November 2024

Right decision by Telangana CM

The Chief Minister of Telangana has done a wise thing by declining the offer of ₹100 crore to the new Skill University in the state by Adani to avoid controversies for Telangana govt as well as Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues. In fact, Adani came forward to support a noble cause for the youth initiated by Telangana govt to provide skills to youth to get good employment opportunities. Unfortunately, the issue misfired due to bribery case in USA. Though Telangana CM was jubilant over the offer, he reluctantly declined the offer on moral grounds even though Telangana govt was not mentioned in USA court case like Andhra Pradesh former CM. He did a right thing to save the Congress party from double standards as alleged by opposition parties in Telangana.

JP Reddy, Nalgonda

Why not status quo at places of worship?

The UP violence that led to police filing 3 people (Nov. 25) is unwarranted in the sense that the Parliamentary mandate orders that all places of worship must maintain status quo apart from Babri Masjid-Ramjanmabhoomi. The issue in UP is a fallout of it that the mosque was built after razing Haridwar temple and the court ordered for scanning of the area, but it is said that it was done without informing the people concerned. Why not we as a secular state maintain status quo of all places of worship and not dig the past and, if necessary, a new centre for worship may be built.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

What if it is Supreme Court order?

It is at once strange and amusing to note that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut blamed the former CJI of the Apex Court for the defeat of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance as the latter had delayed the ruling on the disqualification petition preferred by their party. What a sorry state that even judiciary is not spared from the whirlpool of political machinations.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

MVA failed to read public pulse

It’s true, “Lack of planning, weak narrative behind MVA debacle” (The Hans India, Nov 25). Once bitten, twice shy; having faced drubbing defeat in the last Lok Sabha polls, Bharatiya Janata Party changed its campaign strategy during the Assembly elections. The party approached the voters’ doorsteps and held numerous housing society meetings. While the national BJP leaders confined to big cities at urban level, regional leaders concentrated on grassroot areas and ensured increase in voting percentage on polling day. The mere increase of five to seven per cent voting thus proved miracles to the advantage of Mahayuti candidates. As there was no wave, the MVA leaders couldn’t realise the undercurrent amongst the electorate and were dreaming in their own castle houses.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai

***

Reams and reams will be written on why the ruling alliance secured a thumping majority while the opposition alliance was decimated in Maharashtra. The Congress prioritized getting another family member into Parliament and left Maharashtra in the hands of local leaders who were busy fighting among themselves. Rahul Gandhi made the mistake of focusing on an Adani-Modi-centric narrative and claiming the Constitution was in danger. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP also failed by not addressing regional issues effectively. This alone explains the results they received. Ultimately, the MVA imploded and now stands as the “Maha Vinash Agadi.” Congress urgently needs a complete overhaul from top to bottom.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Spread constitutional awareness, values

On 26th November India celebrates its 75th Constitution Day, the day on which that sacred document was adopted by the Constitutional Assembly in 1949. It’s time to spread awareness among people about the importance, spirit and philosophy of the Constitution. Instead of keeping the book in the places of worship, its message should be spreaded and made understood by the people who are real custodians. If the people are well informed, they can check whether they are getting their due right from all wings of administration and will support good governance responsibly. It’s important to rever the constitution in letter and spirit; in theory and practice.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram