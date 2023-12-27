MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th December 2023

Revised bills BNS,BNSS and BSS – a progressive move

With reference to the column published in Hans India dt 26.12.2023 regarding ‘revised bills a mixed bag’, it is to summarize that 1] The removal of handcuffing requirements for economic offenders. 2] The deletion of non consensual homosexual sex as a crime. 3] Inclusion of provisions to define ‘cruelty’ against women in a martial relationship. 4] the provisions regarding ‘adultery’ under section 497 and ‘unnatural sex against order of nature’ under sec 377 cease to exist.5] Section 73,72 which says that printing or publishing court proceedings without permission of court concerned is punishable but the same is not applicable to the publication of judgment of High court or supreme court. 6] The nature of punishment for murder by mob-lynching should be on par with that of the murder by individual. The new names of the bills in Hindi are somewhat difficult either to remember or pronounce for non-Hindi speaking people. On the whole the amendments and revision of age-old laws tuned to the present conditions of the state is definitely a progressive and welcoming move.The effect of revised bills can be seen only after affective usage and implementation of different sections and provisions during the proceedings in upcoming cases.

Pasumarti Venkateswararao, Tiruvuru

Rich soaking in swimming pools

It has become fashionable to have swimming pools in gated complexes, housing societies and bungalows. The presence of a pool supposedly boosts the price of the property. Although India benefits from two monsoon seasons, yet in most of the states there is a water scarcity. Even in urban areas, due to poor water management and misplaced priorities people get irregular or no water supply. In rural areas it is still worse as people walk long distances to fetch water for their minimum needs, but there are farmhouses with swimming pools. Considering the above facts, the state governments should prohibit swimming pools in private properties especially if the water to the pools is from the PWD pipeline that caters to the dwellings. If a pool is required then the property owner/housing society needs to show the source of water, prior to obtaining the construction licence. Strict actions need to be taken if any illegalities are found. It would be practical for the municipalities to build public swimming pools. This would help them to generate jobs, gain a steady income and help save water. It is a travesty of justice that on one hand lakhs of people have no proper access to potable water while others want to frolic and soak in swimming pools.

C K Subramaniam, Navi Mumbai

Women’s cricket team on right pitch

The excellent performance of Indian women’s cricket team in Tests continues. After England, they have now beaten Australia as well.Team India defeated Australia by 8 wickets in the Test match played in Mumbai. Indian women’s cricket team is consistently performing well. With this, the team is not only raising its place in the hearts of cricket fans but also ensuring the bright future of women’s cricket in the country.

N Ashraf, Mumbai

Nav Kerala Sadas a political gimmick

Recent mega people contact event of Nav Kerala Sadas conducted statewide is purely political gimmick eyeing on forthcoming polls as evident from event declining merely as collection of complaints alone avoiding prompt solutions. Whole exercise incurs huge expenditure of state exchequer. In fact, journey by entire cabinet for long period paralysed rule at Secretariat being nerve centre of administration. Moreover, chaotic financial crisis engulfed Kerala aggravate situation gravely.’ In fact, LDF government tests patience of hapless people while hoodwinking them unwarrantably. What a pity !

Jaya Thampi, Kerala

Make Low paid pensioners eligible for white cards

Telangana new government has decided to issue white cards to the eligible families afresh. There are many people who belong to forward caste whose annual income as per their pension is very much below poverty line. When enquired with e-seva and other sources, the pensioners are not eligible for white cards. There are number of white card holders like private job holders, farmers, etc., and whose monthly income is more than BPL. Government may please consider low paid pensioners also eligible for white cards subject to production of income certificate.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad