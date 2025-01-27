MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th January 2025

Let the Tricolour fly high

The Indian Republic celebrated its 76th Republic Day in a grand way with the parade of culture, military might, economic clout and India’s diversity. Reports of its demise have been vastly exaggerated. It is pure political theatre that netas, especially, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi go around with a copy of the Constitution in their hand or pocket. However, beyond the Constitution, it is the economic development over the last few decades as India transitioned from an agrarian economy to become the world’s fifth largest economy with a strong industrial and vibrant service sector, that has brought for India a higher place in the reckoning of many of the world’s top economic and military powers.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

***

The Constitution of India owes its trust, respect and enormous binding power to the diversity and vastness of India. Britishers dreamt that with their departure India would be fragmented without existence soon. It is the basic accountability of all parliamentarians to uphold the glory to keep its Preamble’s essence intact and even to strengthen the sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic to secure to its citizens ‘Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity.’ MPs and government must refrain from slightest irrational attempt to disrupt its serenity, integrity and fundamentals.

Buddha Jagdish Rao, Vadlapudi Visakhapatnam

***

It is true in the words of the architect of the constitution that a good constitution will become bad if it is in the hands of bad people vice versa. However, the greatness of constitution is not preventing attacks on women, money and muscle power in the elections and couldn’t show the way to nearly 800 million people how to survive without free food grains. So, the people who are at the altar of power must remember that they are deriving it from the constitution. They should think over the protection of the Constitution.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru, AP

***

As we celebrate our 76th Republic Day, we must remember that Our Constitution, the backbone of our democracy, has been the guiding force behind our progress. Our founding fathers had a vision for a better India, and it’s time for us to take the baton and continue their legacy. The government’s efforts to promote financial inclusion, education, and digital infrastructure are a step in the right direction. However, we must ensure that these initiatives don’t remain “all bark and no bite.” Let’s work together to create a nation that’s truly “of the people, by the people, and for the people.” Let’s learn from our mistakes and strive to create a brighter future for ourselves and our children.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

***

In the vibrant tapestry of India, our myriad cuisines, colors, and cultures intertwine to create a singular identity. Whether Rasam or Roti, Rasgulla or Dhokla - all is powered by one culture i.e., agriculture. Call it India or Bharat, our spirit remains intertwined. Together, we celebrate our differences while embracing the unity that defines us as one resilient nation. Our UID-Unique Identity is unity in diversity. Vande Mataram Jai Hind!

T S Karthik, Chennai

***

In these seven and half decades, we have seen many Heads of the Constitution and Heads of Government who have run their shows to their might under several pressures and compulsions. We have seen major wars with our neighbouring nations China and Pakistan. Yet, we, the Indians, are stubborn, united and never exhibited the symptoms of negativity during insurgency of enemy forces into our frontiers. We are encountering many problems within the country from anti-socials which are quite common in any country in the globe. India is a peace loving and peace spreading nation. Devotion to nation should always be on priority in preference to devotion to God. Let our Tricolour national flag always fly high. Our safety is hidden in it.

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad