MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th June 2024

Parliament likely to face turmoil

During 2014-19 the NDA gave the Dy Speaker’s post to it’s ally AIADMK. But during 2019-24 the NDA wantonly kept the post vacant. With the changed circumstances the INDI group is vigorously staking claim for the Dy Speaker’s post as per the tradition that was initiated by the Congress since long. That doesn’t mean the NDA is bound by tradition. The opposition remained silent since 2014 on this matter for reasons better known to it. The Speaker’s election won’t throw major surprises but for some minor cross voting which can’t rattle NDA as expected by the INDI group. By contesting for the Speaker’s post the opposition permanently lost the chance for the post of Dy Speaker.

Govardhan Myneedu, Vijayawada

II

The Bharatiya Janata Party, right from the Prime Minister to the Member of Parliament level, have raised the issue of the Emergency imposed by late Mrs. Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975 and criticized it. Surprisingly, both the President of India and the reelected speaker of Lok Sabha, supposed to be apolitical, addressed the issue of Emergency in their speeches. It is possible, some of the critics might have been born after the imposition of Emergency. It is meaningless to politicise the issue now, as the BJP cannot get people’s support who have forgotten it and were in fact happy because the country was functioning efficiently without corruption and peaceful as the trouble making politicians were either behind bars or forced to keep quiet. BJP has further strained its relations with Congress by raising the issue, which will definitely affect the smooth functioning of Parliament as well governing of the country.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

III

The Congress and all other opposition parties, who were against Emergency declared in 1975 by Indira Gandhi, have gathered together and claim that an undeclared Emergency is imposed in the country for the past 10 years. Then there is nothing wrong in Om Birla’s talk on Emergency after taking charge as new speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. It was the Congress which amended the constitution many times. It dismissed many state governments in the past. Now the party is talking about saving the constitution. Rahul is yet to tender an apology to the nation on the excesses committed during Emergency. Modi turned a little autocratic in his second term. So the people elected Modi with a lesser mandate as a course correction.

This is not a defeat for Modi nor a win for the opposition. Knowing that the NDA has enough strength in the House, the opposition fielded a candidate for Speaker’s post and faced defeat. The opposition wants the Deputy Speaker’s post. The Congress seems to have had a bad start . The shouting of the opposition members in the House today speaks volumes on the intolerant attitude of the opposition. The opposition is expected to behave in a responsible manner with meaningful debates held in the House without wasting business hours of the house. Is it possible?

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai

Owaisi playing communal politics

It is unfortunate that AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, who took the oath as Member of the Parliament has failed to live up as an Indian, chanting “Jai Palestine, Jai MIM, Jai Telangana, and

Allahu Akbar”. He already expressed his allergy to “Vande Mataram or Bharat Mata ki Jai “ – but unfailingly remembered to show his loyalty to a Muslim state, undermining the country, and the electorate who made him a MP. This warrants strict action against Owaisi, who must either apologise for his deliberate blunder or be debarred as MP for his mischievous and uncalled for act that was intended to send a clear message to his Muslim supporters who voted for him.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad