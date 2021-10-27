MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th October 2021

Rajini is richly deserving

Congratulations to versatile actor Rajinikanth who mesmerised the tinsel audience of all ages with varied mannerisms and is truly suitable for Dadasaheb Phalke Award which he proudly and honourably received from the hands of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi. It is a great tribute that Rajini paid to his mentor and introducer in cine field K Balachander and dedicated the award to him and also expressed all supporters in his career development. While expressing his happiness and congratulations to this iconic thespian, Venkaiah Naidu firmly suggested that movies are easily approachable by people and therefore stories on morals, ethics, Indian culture should be depicted in movies by giving up vulgarity, crime and obscene scenes and dialogues.

S Vijayaseshu, Godavarikhani

Keep up the good work



According to the WHO 1.15 lakh health workers died of Covid. Instead of patting our back for administering one billion Covid vaccines we should pay rich tribute to our 800 doctors who died while serving Covid patients. Till the last person of the country is fully vaccinated we should not be in an euphoric mood. Some countries viz .Denmark, Spain, France and Hungary have already started vaccinating their children. Cuba became the first country in the world to vaccinate children as young as 2 months.

Dr Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Will this be a path-breaking move?

Election bound states are given a priority and more and more development schemes have been introduced to gain the people's confidence and thereby try to corner the voters. PM's Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission is one such scheme and the largest ever scheme to scale-up Health Infrastructure in the state as well in the country. Of course, every Indian deserves accessible, affordable and high-quality healthcare in the country. People will have access to a full range of diagnostic services in the public healthcare system through a network of laboratories across the country, and integrated public health labs will be set up in all the districts.

A comprehensive network of AIIMS and other modern health institutions is being established in the country and work on establishing one medical college in every three Lok Sabha constituencies is going on and it is a right step in the right direction. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission would now connect the digital health solutions of hospitals across the country with each other. Whether it is an election stunt or is it really meant to benefit the people of this country or is it the after effects of Covid19 leading to a health care movement in the country, we will have to wait and see.

C K Subramaniam, Navi Mumbai

Strange logic



It was astonishing to read that Dr Bharat Jhunjhunwala does not consider the rising fuel prices bad. Are our economists living in some alternative universe that they cannot see a desperate people trying merely to survive in adverse circumstances? If fuel price rise is good for the economy, why raise it by some paise every day. Round up the figure to 10 rupees for easier calculations. Still better why not make it 200 rupees so that the daily increases end. So what if the people die of hunger and starvation? The economy will improve. And if Dr. Bharat thinks this emphasis on manufacturing is not in the nation's interest, why doesn't he tell the PM to stop the 'Make in India' initiative.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Make Indian courts tech-savvy

Justice N V Ramana is right in saying that poor judicial infrastructure has been one of the biggest hurdles in speedy disposal of justice for decades. My solution and suggestion is: In this advanced scientific era speedy justice can be done via video conferences and on line virtual courts. This does not require much time, infrastructure and investment. Virtual or online courts can be made economical for the poor and the middle class. Make all types of courts friendly and comfort oriented, joyful solutions oriented like the courts of Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the USA.

Nivriti Sreelekha, Secunderabad

Modi deserves all the praise

THI's letter caption, Modi is a publicity monger(Oct 24)may be the reader's perspective for several reasons. But as for WHO's citation for our commendable vaccination to contain Covid-19, it is a matter of pride for PM and for all of us. Leave aside other aspects but PM had unique gesture for his time sense and respect for the medical work. He was on time at AIIMS for his vaccination instead of the doctors doing at his residence and also cheered them jocularly on the thick needle for the thick skinned politicians. He assured the supply of the stocks and boosted the morale of CMs and medical teams and above all the manufacturers of the indigenous vaccines, Covaxin and Covishield that stood on par with the supplies from overseas. It may be recalled that non-scientific and non-allopathic so-called people claimed to treat Covid-19 and tried to criticise vaccines' efficacy but Modi was firm.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam