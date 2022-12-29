MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th December 2022

Chinese ploy to keep provoking India

This refers to Maj Gen (Retd) S B Asthana's inference "What is new about Tawang faceoff?" (Hans, Dec 27). China never stops its intrusion into Line of Actual Control (LAC) as India is experiencing since 1962 major war. Discussions between these neighbouring nations since then by senior military officers and ministers of the day never arrived at a peaceful solution or agreement. Most of our committed valiant soldiers sacrificed their lives unmindful of thinking about the future of their family members in protecting our territory from infiltrators. Such articles by retired army officers appear as and when enemy attacks take place such as the latest Tawang face off. We have to bear the brunt forever until a leader to smash this issue permanently comes forward.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

II

The recent clash between Indian Army and China's Army in the Yangtse area in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh bogged down many rounds of bilateral talk. The attempts of China to check the building infrastructure in Eastern Ladakh are an unprecedented piognant mission. We couldn't believe the icy-words of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that China was ready to work with India for the steady and sound growth of bilateral ties. Since the inception of dispute in Eastern Ladakh, 17 rounds of bilateral talks failed. The problems with China would only increase if India fails to lay clear road map for peace and stability.

Gannarapu Sadanandam, Warangal

GJR may upset BJP applecart

The mining baron and former minister, Gali Janardhana Reddy, ended the months of speculations with the launch of his own political party 'Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha' in Karnataka. With this, GJR's political incognito for over a decade followed by the continuous sidelining of him by the BJP, too, came to an end. Going forward, since the self-respect and political relevance of Janardhana Reddy have been major factors for the formation of KRPP, BJP can't dismiss the damage it may have to suffer in Kalyana Karnataka region, in the upcoming assembly elections. It's also politically naive to think that Janardhana Reddy is isolated and none from BJP would join him as his confidant Sriramulu and his own legislator brothers in BJP can't be expected to desert him. However, time will tell that whose applecart will be upset by the emergence of new outfit.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Serious charges against CPM in Kerala

Apropos 'Kerala CPM has turned into mafia.' An allegation is made by BJP state president K Surendran that the CPM in Kerala is reduced to a mafia gang as top brass in the party have no compunction to amass wealth openly in the state. There is a great deal of benami investments going on in the state, by way of new resorts and spas being constructed in Wayanad, Kannur and other parts of the state – undermining the very concept of socialism at the grassroots. Left Democratic Front convenor E P Jayarajan is now on the radar for the alleged illegal land deals in Kannur that was alleged by none other than party bigwig P Jayarajan, about which CM Pinarayi Vijayan is silent.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Fake messages swirling on Covid

In view of the rising Covid Cases in China, USA, Brazil and other countries, fake and panic messages with regard to B.F.7 variant infection are being circulated in social media. The need of the hour is to assess the risk that the new variant poses to India and our Covid preparedness. There is every need to ramp up our vaccination drive and spread awareness about the effectiveness of the booster doses. As responsible citizens, let us follow the government guidelines on the new Covid variant and what our health experts have to say and take the necessary precautions than circulating false information and spreading panic.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

II

During the first wave, religion and minorities were the target of TV channels. With no other news, they used Tablighi incident to create a new term 'Corona Jihad' to retain their TRP. With a majority of Indians fully vaccinated, it's time for the government to make sure people don't believe fake news emanating from various sources and focus precautions to avoid panic. The media should create confidence among people and not panic. With migrant workers going back to places from where they returned during Corona, any attempt to impose restrictions can only lead to resentment and even violence. There is no scope for lockdown or stringent restrictions and any act of precautions should come from leaders.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

1,137 potholes found by traffic police; BBMP claims no potholes

BENGALURU: The traffic police, who have personally conducted on-ground reality check to identify killer potholes in the city, have found 1,137 road potholes in different parts of the city.

Due to continuous rains, the roads under the corporation are completely damaged and accidents are reported daily. A journey on potholed roads is a journey to death, one who drives in Bengaluru should be cautious. Even though the High Court has whipped many times on the issue of potholes, the BBMP officials have not pulled up their socks to get into work. Innocent lives are being sacrificed due to the negligence of the corporation.

However, the BBMP officials are claiming falsely that they have completely fixed the potholes. Thus, the traffic police have found the potholes so that the corporation officials realise.

There are 44 traffic police stations in the city and the senior officials have ordered that the personnel of each station should detect the potholes on the main roads in their jurisdiction daily and provide information along with photos. Accordingly, the police are taking photos of the potholes and sending the information to the BBMP through the 'Fix My Street' (FMS) app.

The corporation has introduced the Fix My Street app for quick repair of potholes. The public is also sending photos of potholes through this app. Similarly, traffic police are uploading GIS based photos of potholes in this app. Corporation engineers are verifying this information. The corporation has informed the police department that they have closed 8,000 potholes in the last 6 months.

Although the police have given information with photos, the corporation officials have not covered the potholes in many places. Despite repeated appeals by the police, the corporation officials are not responding. Thus, the traffic police are closing the potholes at many places. The police have decided to file a case under the charge of negligence, holding the corporation officials responsible for accidents due to potholes that invite danger.