MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th July 2025

Stampede at Mansa Devi temple is quite shocking

It was quite shocking to hear about the stampede at Haridwar’s Mansa Devi temple on Sunday that claimed six lives and left many injured. Reportedly, electric current at the base of the temple stairs triggered panic among the devotees, causing them to flee in confusion leading to the stampede. Perched atop the Shivalik Hills at a height of over 500 feet, the Mansa Devi temple is dedicated to Goddess Mansa Devi.

Bhagwan Thadani,Mumbai

We must draw on Kalam’s legacy

On this Punya Thithi (July 27) of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, let us honour his legacy by embracing his vision for a united, innovative India. His dedication to education and youth empowerment inspires us to contribute actively to nation-building. Together, we can soar as envisioned by the ‘Missile Man of India’ and the ‘People’s President’.

T S Karthik,Chennai

Hepatitis: Let’s break it down

On ‘World Hepatitis Day’ (July 28), let us look at the chilling facts and figures. Approximately 304 million people worldwide live with chronic hepatitis B or hepatitis C in 2022. Over 2.2 million new infections occur annually, which averages to 6,000 new cases every day. Tragically, 1.3 million succumb to it every year, which means there are 3,500 deaths per day due to hepatitis-related illness. An estimated 40 million Indians live with chronic hepatitis B, and around 12 million have chronic hepatitis C. Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha report the highest hepatitis cases in India. Left unchecked, hepatitis B and C may soon claim more lives than HIV, TB and malaria. Although hepatitis B vaccination has been a part of India’s Universal Immunisation Programme since 2007, the coverage and awareness - especially beyond childhood - remains inadequate. The theme of World Hepatitis Day-2025 is “Hepatitis: Let’s Break It Down”, to emphasise the need to dismantle barriers, such as social, financial, and systemic obstacles, that prevent the elimination of hepatitis and the prevention of liver cancer. On this day, let us all organise awareness programs, share on social media and pledge to create a world free from viral hepatitis infections by following protocols.

Dr Burra Madhusudhan Reddy,Karimnagar

Bravo OU Engg dept whizkids

It is delightful to note that the engineering department of Osmania University has successfully devised a self-guiding semiconductor microchip. This bluetooth-operated frequency synthesiser” made under “chips to start-up” scheme is said to improve the efficiency of internal machines in smart phones, watches and rockets, among others. This is an appreciable achievement as it is the first indigenous semiconductor chip in India. The enormous talent of young scientists in the country must be utilised and promoted adequately. The children should be extolled to idolise scientists and intellectuals and not actors and cricketers.

M Chandrasekhar,Kadapa.

Kudos to railways for green energy drive

Kudos to Indian railways for achieving another milestone. It made history by successfully testing the first (green) hydrogen powered coach/car at the Integrated Coach Factory in Chennai. This makes for a good initiative as there will be no carbon emissions or pollution issues. Moreover, there are several other benefits by its use, including in promoting eco-friendly transport and being economical even as it swells the profits. It would be a wise move if all types of green energy are heavily patronised and not for just fans and lights.

P V P Madhu Nivriti,Secunderabad-61

Govt should come clear on Dhankhar exit

This is further to your editorial ‘Buzz around Dhankhar resignation not good for NDA government’. No matter if Jagdeep Dhankhar’s quit as the country’s Vice-President citing health reasons but what is surprising is that it sent people into performative overdrive after self-proclaimed defenders took turns to attack him for ‘lowering the dignity’ while in office. However, the fact is that he was not a rubber stamp nor a mute spectator. Though Dhankhar is arguably the first high-profile exit from a high constitutional office in recent times, what surprised many is the resignation coming on the first day of the monsoon session of the Parliament. Since, we are left with nothing more than conjecture and speculation on the reasons for his exit, the government should clear the air and prevent an unhealthy controversy over its alleged difference with Dhankhar.

K R Srinivasan,Secunderabad-3