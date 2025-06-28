MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th June 2025

Gang-rape in law college exposes the rot in our social fabric

In a shocking and deeply disturbing incident, a student was gang-raped inside the premises of South Calcutta Law College by three individuals, who have since been arrested. This heinous act, committed in an institution meant to uphold justice, coming after the RG Kar Hospital outrage, exposes the rot in our social fabric. Despite stringent laws, incidents of rapes are a regular happening. The core problem lies not just in law enforcement, but in a society that remains apathetic and desensitized. These recurring horrors reflect a failure of conscience, not just of governance. There must be collective outrage and responsibility—not just after each incident, but in dismantling the very culture that normalises such brutality. Our daughters and sisters deserve safety, dignity, and justice—not just laws, but action against the culprits.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru-56

Undeclared emergency still remains

While the infamous national Emergency declared by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in June 1975 constitutes one of the darkest chapters of Indian history, why is the Centre ‘commemorating’ its 50th anniversary, while the nation, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is witnessing an undeclared emergency. The government is following actions that existed during the emergency days-putting opposition leaders behind bars and strangulating free speech and right to expression? In fact, letters to the editor that are critical of the government are seldom published in newspapers these days!

Dr. George Jacob, Kochi

RSS should get ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ right

The general secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Dattatreya Hosabale has let the RSS’ ideological cat out of the bag by his call for a review of the insertion of ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ in the Preamble of the Constitution during the Emergency. Would the RSS prefer to replace them with “theocratic’ and ‘capitalist” from its verbal repertoire? The fact of the matter is that India is a land of many religions and a secular democracy. The thesis that Indian culture and the way of life should be predominantly based on the preeminence of the Vedic religious values and customs does not do justice to the country’s multisource civilisation, demography, religious diversity and cultural ethos. The RSS cannot deny the existence of pre-Aryan India. Be that as it may, secularism, a legacy of the freedom struggle, is the talisman that provides a sense of fraternity among people of different faiths, living cheek by jowl, and keeps our country united. Secularism is upheld by the Supreme Court as a basic feature of the Constitution. Terms like ‘secularism’ and ‘socialism’ fit the bill despite BJP’s ideological fountainhead’s contrary view.

G. David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)

India did well at SCO meeting

Members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which met the other day, aspired to come up with a joint declaration on terrorism. Ironically, although the communique had a reference to Baluchistan, the Pahalgam massacre found no mention, despite Pakistan’s role in the Pahalgam incident that killed 26 tourists. Would it not be appropriate if Pakistan is declared a terrorist nation? As it became obvious that the SCO members would shield Pakistan, India took the right decision in refusing to endorse the document.

P R Ravinder, New Mirjalguda, Hyderabad.

India’s refusal to toe SCO line is praiseworthy

India declined to sign the joint statement at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers’ meet, hosted by China. Rajnath Singh stressed that peace and prosperity cannot coexist with terrorism. India objected to the final document for failing to acknowledge its concerns over terrorism, including the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Instead, the statement mentioned the train attack in Pakistan, allegedly by Baloch militants. Established in 2001 by six countries, SCO promotes peace and security in the Eurasian region. India clarified that it is not anti-West but remains firm on its stand against terror. It is a good decision to not be a part when one’s opinion is not cared for.

RS Narula, Patiala