MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th March 2023

Kudos to our women boxers

It's a very proud moment for Indian sports to witness the fabulous feats of our boxers Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Nithu Ghangas, and Saweety Boora in the recent World Boxing Championships, where they emerged as the world champions. Nikhat Zareen defended her crown and became the second Indian woman to win two gold medals at the World Boxing Championships, only after MC Mary Kom, who won six titles in the competition. These types of achievements would break the stereotypes about women in Indian society, where the majority of women are not allowed to pursue their careers and follow their passions, be it academics or sports or any other field. These victories would encourage women to follow their passions and work towards their goals.

Dr Mejari Mallikarjuna, Chittoor

TS govt excels in use of emerging tech

Kudos to the government and the people of Telangana for winning the Award of Excellence in Emerging Technologies for eGovernance at the 20th CSI-SIG eGovernance Awards. The government's commitment to innovation and excellence in e-governance has set a benchmark for other states to follow. Winning the 'Award of Appreciation' for Telangana's T-Chits project also validates the state's technological expertise. The government's tireless efforts and commitment to implementing advanced technological solutions for enhancing governance in Telangana have paid off and received national recognition. Let us hope that the Government of Telangana continues its efforts towards leveraging technology for the benefit of the common man.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Fascist forces out to stifle oppn voices

Political speeches which are tools of political education should not be interpreted by the courts on the basis of the hearsay axis of the rulers. This is a danger to the country which is slaughtering democracy by getting the courts to eliminate the opposition voices. People of India know that the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament is only a futile attempt. But it should be considered as a death-knell of Indian democracy. It means that fascism dares to go to any extent to challenge our democratic framework. In this crucial time, the people who believe in democracy should join hands irrespective of their political differences, to protect the nation from fascist tricks to destabilize our democracy.

Padmanabha Sooryanarayana, Kochi

II

One wonders whether the Congress leaders and the family are intentionally alienating the people and the country on issues that have no relevance whatsoever. It is throwing a new tantrum in the aftermath of Rahul Gandhi being disqualified as a Member of Parliament for his irresponsible genetic comments against one of the diverse Indian communities. There is a feeling that the Congress party wants to be treated and handled in a special and extraordinary way though it swears by the Constitution. People are surprise why this Satyagraha is needed at this juncture, which has no relevance with the situation on hand – which is a simple case of a court verdict that must be accepted gracefully for the faux pas committed by Rahul Gandhi.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

III

Your editorial 'Opposition Missed Another Chance to Unite' on 27 March 2023 is very appropriate. First time all the opposition parties have come together to criticise the BJP government over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha. All opposition parties whether at the national level or regional parties should come together to fight against BJP, ignoring their ideological differences. They should not forget that all opposition parties fought against Indira Gandhi after the emergency under the banner of 'Janata' and won the election defeating the Congress. The only reason that made the BJP the mighty and powerful is the lack of unity among the opposition. Opposition parties should not show 'one-up-manship' during elections and get divided. It only benefits the ruling party.

S M Hussain, Kadapa

Murky happenings in women boxers, Telangana government, AP politics

The ruling YSRCP has taken a hard decision of suspending its 4 MLAs on the charge of resorting to cross voting in the just held MLC elections for expecting penury gains both politically and financially. It is also doing rounds in the political circles that these four are lagging behind in party's mass programme like Gadapa Gadapaku Manaprabutham and they wouldn't be given party 'B' form in the ensuing elections. So, they might have resorted to cross voting for their political future. The TDP which is in the centre of controversy proved once again it could buy votes or MLAs whether it is in power or in opposition, without realising its folly from the episode of 'briefed me' that happened in Hyderabad. Even ruling party also must learn from the results of MLC elections and change its attitude not only in politics but also in financial management.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru, AP