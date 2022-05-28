MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th May 2022

Green initiative welcome!

The decision by the Centre to impose a nationwide ban on single-use plastics on July 1 is a positive move in the right direction at a time when several countries have already done so. The move comes "to limit single-use plastic to enhance environmental sustainability," A total of 175 countries pledged to end the use of plastics by 2030 on March 2 of this year. India was also a signatory to the promise, which was made at the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) in Nairobi, Kenya.

India is now banning 20 single-use plastic products. Single-use plastic has become an integral part of our lives that we often overlook its enormous negative consequences. Despite the fact that most of us only use single-use plastic for a few minutes at a time, it persists in our surroundings for years, degrades into microplastics, and pollutes the environment. This type of environmental hazard affects not only humans but also the entire ecosystem.

These plastics are frequently not properly disposed of and hence are not recycled. Thus, Single-use plastic has become a big issue in India in recent years. India is confident about the ban on single-use plastics and plans to phase them out by 2025. Meanwhile, there is an urgent need to find better alternatives to single-use plastic that are inexpensive, durable and readily available.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

China's devious games with India



The writer's in-depth analysis that close relations India developed with communist China under Jawaharlal Nehru (despite Dr Ambedkar cautioning him that close links with China has no significance except fraught with danger) was proved right after China waged war with India in 1962 to annex our territory. Thus, it also affirmed that relations with China was a thorn in a bush thereby proving nemesis for Nehru. Dr Ambedkar founder of the Constitution laid great stress that India, been the largest democracy in the world would have benefited much had it developed strong ties with another and most developed democracy America in the short and long run instead of militant communist China which only eyed India's territory than helping each other.

However, Nehru more inclined to militant communist and socialist views brushing aside Ambedkar's suggestions by viewing the world would have been entangled in a terrible disaster had India not developed closeness with China. All in all, a grave blunder committed by Nehru in believing China far too much than America ultimately proved his nemesis. Rajaji in this context summed up saying to Nehru "I have been fighting Sir Nehru all these ten years over what I also consider faults in public policies and that I knew all along that you alone could get them corrected and no one else would dare to do". But it was too late as China not only militarily grew strong but tried to hatch plots to seize more indian territory as its own.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Naidu and ISB



Nowhere in his half an hour speech at Indian School of Business on May 26 on the occasion of completion of two decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the name of the then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu who was instrumental in establishment of ISB in Hyderabad against many odds. He only stated the name of AB Vajpayee, then PM who inaugurated the ISB in 2001. Vajpayee attended only at the invitation of Naidu. It is indeed a disappointing matter to note.

N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

Stop hate speeches, Bandi ji!



The BJP Telangana's president Bandi Sanjay's recent comments "If Rama Rajya comes, we will completely ban Urdu, Madrasas" etc are of foolishness, ignorance and of false arrogance. Out of ignorance, he is saying that he will ban Urdu when Ram Rajya comes to Telangana. But he doesn't know that Urdu is in the 8th schedule of the Indian Constitution and foolishly he thinks that Urdu is mother tongue of all Muslims. There was a time when leaders would talk about employment, development, science etc. but now I am ashamed about the fact that we are choosing leaders that they hate one religion because they only contribute 15% of the votes and talk about destruction of particular religion instead of development of the country.

The people of Telangana vote for development and Telangana is a proper example of a secular India where all citizens live in peace and harmony and Bandi Sanjay should not try to ruin this. By winning one or two by-elections, BJP is daydreaming about forming government in Telangana. But the fact as per political circles is that there is no BJP swing in Telangana.

The BJP swing in Telangana is decreasing day by day and by hate speeches and drawing communal lines in the society, it is trying to strengthen itself. Currently in Telangana, TRS and Congress are strong. So Bandi Sanjay ji, it will be better to stop daydreaming that BJP will form government in Telangana.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet