MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th Apr 2025

BJP makes total mess of education policy

Since BJP assumed office in 2014, India’s academic institutions have been caught in a systematic and ideologically driven campaign of interference and intimidation. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological mother ship, have sought to reshape the university as a vehicle for majoritarian nationalist indoctrination. At the heart of this shift lies a sustained effort to impose a Hindutva worldview on education. School and university curriculums have been ‘saffronised’ the history books have been rewritten to erase the contributions of Mughals, references in school textbooks to the 2002 anti-Muslim riots in Gujarat have been excised, Mahatma Gandhi’s opposition to Hindu nationalism has been obscured. In universities, administrators aligned with communal ideology have been installed in leadership roles, and critical scholars are being sidelined. The result: a narrowing of academic discourse, an erosion of pluralism, and a silencing of critique. Scholars now avoid politically sensitive topics. Hiring and promotions increasingly reward ideological loyalty over academic merit. Universities are instructed to vet foreign collaborations and pre-approve conference topics. India’s ranking on the Academic Freedom Index has plummeted to ‘completely restricted’, on par with authoritarian regimes. With this it is the total mess of the education policy for the future generation.

Bhagwan Thadani, Mumbai

Unjustifiable security lapse

Sad or dangerous reality is that the picturesque meadow where many innocent tourists were massacred by Pakistan incited terrorist outfits was devoid of basic security which has be exploited by enemies, While state face threats from enemies, is such security lapse justifiable for which concerned authorities are answerable before law. What is indispensably required is that such lapses should ever recur under any circumstances.

B. Veerakumar, Thampi

Modi’s words are a clear warning to Pak

The prime minister in his speech at Bihar had made its government position clear that national security is non-negotiable and that rogue neighbour Pakistan would be taught an unforgettable lesson. Modi highlighting the terror cells trained and funded by Pakistani handlers in J&K eliciting good and firm support from global community and countries is a testimony that India should go all out to root out rotten ecosystem in existence near the border areas sheltering terrorists for far too long. All in all, Modi’s words are a clear warning to Pakistan and a promise that India will unleash the full might of its military against terror sanctuaries across the line of control to neutralise terror infrastructure with surgical precision. With clear will and resolve, it is the right time to strike terror devastatingly so that Pakistan will not be able to raise their ugly heads again.

K.R.Srinivasan , New Bhoiguda, Secunderabad

PM’s Bihar speech just a rhetoric

The PM’s Bihar speech is just a rhetoric and there is nothing special about it. Pakistan promoting terrorism against India is not new. But the killing of innocents by terrorists in Pahalgam has abjectly exposed the inexcusable callousness of the Lt.Governor of the State as well as the Union government. Everyone understands this and many have spoken about it. But nowhere the P.M.is seen expressing his regret for his lapse that has claimed 26 lives. Bihar is in the focus now as election to its assembly is due to take place in a few months. Therefore PM should not have chosen Bihar to air this message as it may be treated as a mere election campaign. Election campaign nowadays is seen more as a cantankerous season than it is ought to be marked by explaining policies of the parties, achievements of the ruling group and exposing its mistakes and misdeeds by the opposition. Nation has in one voice expressed its solidarity in the task of showing Pakistan its place. It is a good sign. Taking it up in the State election campaign will not do good. Therefore every leader should know his limit and its seriousness and move ahead accordingly in the interest of the nation. The P.M. is expected to set an example in this matter.

A G Rajmohan, Anantapur

Escalating tensions: Indo Pak borders

Recent developments have further escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. Multiple C-130 aircraft loaded with military supplies from Türkiye have arrived in Pakistan. Satellite phone signals intercepted during the Pahalgam attack revealed terrorist activity, while militants on the run have been located in the dense jungles of Doda and Kokernag in South Kashmir. Meanwhile, Pakistan has threatened the use of so-called “Paayiya” nuclear bombs — small 250-gram devices claimed to minimize collateral damage to India — alongside larger Nuclear warheads positioned at undisclosed locations. In response, India has strengthened its defense posture, signing a ₹63,000 crore Rafale fighter jet deal with France and procuring Swedish Carl Gustav rocket launchers. A cyber crackdown by banning Pakistani YouTube channels spreading misinformation is underway, and India has criticised the BBC for labeling terrorists targeting civilians as “militants” or “gunmen.” Pakistan’s nuclear threats appear hollow, given India’s assured second-strike capability.

RS Narula, Patiala