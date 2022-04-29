MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th April 2022

When judiciary turns blind...

True, the value of proactive judicial intervention cannot be understated but at the same time, the flagrant communal overtones by a certain community leadership cannot be taken light of. It seems the Apex Court blinds itself voluntarily to being apprised of such hate speeches by a certain community. Is it that everything with that certain community all is fair and smooth going? Were we not spectators to the speech by an elected representative to a state assembly that if he were given 15 minutes time, his community would annihilate all the members of another particular community? If this is not hate speech, what else it is? Why wasn't it taken note of by a proactive judicial administration? At the outset, it should be made clear that it is not any community's business to disturb public peace and tranquillity. It should be borne in mind that lopsided judicial intervention, far from fostering a state of communal harmony, fetches disturbing, negative and undesirable results in a society.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Can KCR forge national alternative to BJP?

Ambitions are always welcome for progress and KCR is hellbent to believe that he can certainly deliver tremendous progress to the country and its people with his new policies and proper planning etc. Another point often repeatedly stated by the CM is that the state gives huge amounts of revenue to the Centre in the form of taxes but gets in return a paltry amount from the Centre. But, the Centre is duty-bound to develop all backward regions in the country in a phased manner, especially the hilly areas (north eastern areas), whether the funds are Telangana or any state. Even if KCR becomes PM, he also has to undertake this task of providing funds. Community division by the BJP as alleged by the CM is certainly correct. However, it is doubtful if he can bring together so many disparate parties on a single platform for creating an 'alternative agenda' as stated by the CM.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Increase frequency of local trains

This refers to 'Rly must compensate if one falls off crowded train: HC ( The Hans India Apri 28). Mumbai HC orders to the Mumbai railway authority to compensate if one falls off crowded train are quite unfair and unwarranted. Railways cannot be held responsible for untoward incidents that are occurring due overcrowded trains. The HC must also warn passengers against traveling precariously at their own peril. The court must also order to fine those passengers who travel unsafely in overcrowded trains. The solution is that the Mumbai railway authority must try to increase the frequency of local trains to end commuters' woes.

Zubair Khan, Hyderabad

Covid virus rearing its ugly head

Regarding the fluctuating situation of virus, one day the message was optimistic, another day bleak. The Centre's complacency and its assumption that the pandemic was over led to the catastrophic spurt in infections. Now, when normalcy is returning to public life, the resurrection of Covid-19 as a fourth phase is making states resort to mandatory masks again. Neglect of genomic studies to detect new variants is fraught with risk. Hence, till the vaccine and right drug are made available to everyone, the governments must stay alert and prevent recurrence of the crippling crisis.

Seetharam Basaani, Hanumakonda

Heroes are not political zeroes

Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger was a bodybuilder who became Mr Universe, and later was the Governor of California state. Ronald Regan was a Hollywood actor before he became the President of America and so was the case with MGR and NTR. So what's needed is comprehension of global and regional problems and the possible solutions. Afterall, politics is nobody's prerogative.

DSP Rao, Kakinada.

Sedition charge on Ranas deplorable

The arrest and remand of Rana MP-MLA couple to 14-day police custody was the worst thing to happen to elected lawmakers in the country that had given a sadistic joy to the ruling coalition in Maharashtra. Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey who said "do we say anything more?" said it all, in unquestionable, shameless loyalty to his political master, which the judiciary could not see and asked them to take a proper channel route for such cases. The slapping of a sedition charge was unthinkable. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should not have stooped to this new low that has taken his reputation to dismal and disgusting level.

KR Parvathy, Mysuru