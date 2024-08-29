MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th Aug 2024

Maintain fairness in liquor scam probe

The Supreme Court has provided significant relief to BRS MLC K Kavitha by granting her bail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Following her release, the BRS lawmaker exited the prison after a duration of five months. During the proceedings, the Supreme Court quizzed agencies about their selective enforcement of the policy in this instance. Its observations have reignited discussions concerning the alleged political motivations behind the actions of Central agencies. It is imperative for officials to recognise that their political superiors are not permanent fixtures, and that agencies must conduct prosecutions impartially to ensure that the true offenders are held accountable.

Uddeshya Thakur, Dhenkanal, Odisha

***

K Kavitha was granted bail after her ‘incarceration’ in Tihar Jail for 165 days. The process itself became a punishment in her case. Probably that is what was aimed at by ED and CBI at the behest of ruling party. This act of filing cases on opposition members, defaming and intimidating them to submission is seen on large-scale during the present regime. A part of judiciary also seems favoring the ruling party; one such instance is the Delhi HC’s refusal of bail to Kavitha. Fortunately, the SC came to her rescue and granted bail, while faulting the stand taken by HC Judge.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad.

***

The Delhi Liquor Policy Scam of 2021-22 is apparently heading for an unending stalemate. The politicians who had reportedly conceived the policy and/or benefited through kickbacks from the liquor cartel are all out on bail in this case. It appears that Kavitha’s party BRS is now in cahoots with BJP at the moment. Of course, after the chargesheet is filed there is, however, no point in holding the accused as remand or under trial prisoners. Also the release on bail of key accused Manish Sisodia paved way for Kavitha’s release as well. Now it would be interesting to see if CBI and ED along with the courts concerned would strive to take the case to its logical conclusion.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Create strong deterrence for rapes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish at the rape-and-murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata and the sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls in Badlapur, Maharashtra. He further said in his 78th Independence Day address that crimes against women should be investigated without any delay and that it was important to instill fear among culprits of committing such crimes. There should be a wide discussion about the criminals who get punished so that even those who intend to commit such sins should fear consequences including hanging and death.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Mollywood in throes of crisis

Sub: Mohanlal quits as AMMA chief. August 28, 2024. Mollywood is in a severe mess following the Hema Committee report submitted to the government recently. The report bared several sexual harassment allegations – in the wake of which the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) executive committee has stepped down. Sadly enough neither the government nor AMMA took the report seriously as all executive members were resigning in unison. #MeToo allegation of surviving film stars opened the floodgates of gross irresponsibility and disgusting mentality of senior artists and producers having their own way with junior actors that became a trend of sorts, which sank the industry to the present abysmal status.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru