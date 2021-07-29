MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th July 2021

'Didi versus Modi' campaign accelerates

It is generally felt that there is no matching personality to Modi which is not true. We have no dearth of talented leaders in the opposition but are waiting for an opportunity.

No one expected little known P. V. Narasimha Rao becomes the Prime Minister in 1991 and gives a successful direction to the country. Only time will tell, how far Mamata Banerjee will succeed to unite opposition parties (Pegasus: Mamata seeks probe at meet with Modi, July 28).

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

II

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's clarion call to all like-minded parties to unite against the BJP must help rally the Opposition. But Didi refrained from claiming the leadership of the proposed opposition coalition, stating the nation itself would lead it.

She is likely to meet a host of Opposition leaders in the next few days, including having a 'chai-pe-charcha' with Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Mamata has spared no effort to denounce the BJP for framing controversial laws and has demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Pegasus snooping row.

N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru

Stop turning media into a scapegoat

As the deadlock continues with the government ducking to order a probe in the Pegasus snoopgate scandal, It appears that monsoon session of Parliament would be a washout. The government has a responsibility to come out with a plan to unearth the truth behind the whole Pegasus episode in order to satisfy the opposition who are insistent for a probe in the manner France, Germany and Hungary go about to unravel the truth.

After the list by Amnesty had enough damage to the reputation of the media personnel , government merely brushing the issue under the carpet by coming out it has nothing to do with surveillance by Pegasus spyware made by the Israel NSO group lacks conviction in the first place.

As ultimatum is issued to the government by opposition that the monsoon session would go waste if the centre fo not heed to their request for a probe, it is not only a blot on democracy but also unfortunate that lawmakers are at loggerheads, whose goal appears to reap political mileage than truth coming out.

As the stalemate continues with no sight of a probe seems in the near future, the decision of senior journalists to tap the apex court to get justice for the discharge of their duties responsibly, diligently and honestly is not only a right step forward but also sends a strong message to lawmakers that in their fight to score brownie points, they cannot make media a scapegoat.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Deplorable behaviour by Opposition

The nation is witnessing continuous disruption of both the Houses of the Parliament, ever since they opened for business, by the Opposition.

It is apparent from their irrational and irresponsible attitude that they do not want the proceedings in the House to continue meaningfully, by raising some lame excuse, that has been the trend earlier too.

There is a complaint that the Centre is passing Bills without discussion or debate; how will there be a debate or discussion when the Opposition is wilfully indulged in wanton disruption, wasting precious time meant for thrashing out various issues that are paramount to the country which people are eagerly looking forward to.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address, on the opening day of the session of the Parliament has requested the members to come out with tough and difficult questions, but all that proved in vain, before the cacophony that is being raised in both the House of the Parliament as the country is watching helplessly that is being created by the elected representative, sitting in opposition, who are behaving in a worst manner that will put to shame, India's enemies.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

II

It is shocking that six policemen were killed in the border of Assam - Mizoram. India always looks towards the entire North- East as one cohesive unit and they are normally well behaved, soft if not docile and tend to show unity among themselves, particularly when they live in other parts of the country. They are no nonsense people and always fight for their rights in a no-holds-barred-manner.

This is very unfortunate and should not be a precedent for other states which also have border disputes. This incident does reflect severe breach of code of conduct on the part of the forces of both the states when in fact they should just be showing camaraderie and become a role model for others to emulate. Governments of both the States and the Centre should take this seriously and ensure avoidance of recurrence of such horrible incidents.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad